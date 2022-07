FLOWER FORAY: Looking up when calling upon Lompoc? We often do so with wonder, thanks to the Vanderberg Air Force Base rocket launches, those amazing trips to the stars. Gazing straight ahead? That happens, too, for the Santa Barbara County burg is synonymous with colorful murals. And peering down at the ground, to admire what's growing? The verdant region is known for its cultivated flowers, from larkspur to sweet pea to other glorious blossoms (so glorious, in fact, that an annual festival is held each June). Now there's a fresh farm adding hue and happiness to the region, with a summer-strong herb as its olfactory-luscious offering: lavender.

LOMPOC, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO