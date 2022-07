Buy Now North Texas running back Ikaika Ragsdale breaks away from UTSA defender Jamal Ligon during the Mean Green’s win at Apogee Stadium last season. UTSA was picked to win Conference USA and UNT was slotted fifth in the league’s preseason media poll, released Monday. Al Key/DRC file photo

North Texas will enter its final year in Conference USA looking to upend a familiar rival that will begin the season as the favorite to repeat as league champions.

The Mean Green were picked to finish fifth in C-USA’s preseason media poll that was released Monday, when UTSA was tabbed as the favorite to win the league.