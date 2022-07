Buy Now North Texas linebacker KD Davis (1) chases after Miami (Ohio) quarterback Brett Gabbert during the Frisco Football Classic at Toyota Stadium last season. Davis was named to the watch list for the Butkus Award on Monday. DRC file photo

North Texas linebacker KD Davis was named to the watch list for the Butkus Award on Monday, adding another milestone to the senior’s resume.

The Butkus Award is presented to the nation’s top linebacker each season. The watch list for the award includes 51 players.