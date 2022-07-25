ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

3 White Supremacists Arrested During Racist Rally That Disturbed Neighborhood Book Reading

By Zack Linly
Joy 107.1
Joy 107.1
 3 days ago

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YpmbE_0gsiDRkt00
Source: Boston Globe / GettyJamaica Plain, MA – July 10: People filled Centre Street during the Boston Open Streets event in Jamaica Plain, MA.

White supremacists really need to find a new hobby. I mean, I suppose arts and kkkraft events and noose-notching contests get old and stale after a while, but they need something to do rather than bother people who are minding their own business and holding events that promote racial and cultural diversity.

Three white men were arrested in Boston Saturday after white supremacist group NSC 131 crashed a book reading in a diverse Boston neighborhood called Jamaica Plain.

Side note: NSC stands for Nationalist Social Club, which sounds like a KKK book club or a Nazi smoker’s lounge, but at least it doesn’t stand for “Negroes Should Choke” or “Nazi Supremacy Comic-Con” or “No Sanctuary for Color”—those were my guesses.

According to the Associated Press, the three men were arrested for disturbing the peace during a rally Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden called an “organized white supremacist action.”

In a statement, Hayden called “the presence of white supremacists at a Jamaica Plain book reading” a “disgrace and a warning” in a statement following the arrests.

“Society everywhere is targeted by these groups, and society everywhere must reject them,” Hayden continued, adding that Boston has served as “a waypoint in the crusade of hate launched five years ago in Charlottesville.” Obviously, Hayden is referring to the deadly “Unite the Right” rally in 2017 that was really just an angry jamboree of disgruntled white men holding tiki torches instead of little crosses because, again, the arts and kkrafts events just aren’t popping like they used to.

As for the incident in Jamaica Plain, police didn’t release any details as to what the men who were arrested did—but one can imagine.

Hayden also noted that members of the white nationalist group Patriot Front had marched through Boston just earlier this month.

Maybe these people should start some swastika yoga class or something. Just go away while the rest of us build a better America.

Why Did A Whole North Carolina Police Department Quit Due To Issues With A Black Woman Town Manager?

The post 3 White Supremacists Arrested During Racist Rally That Disturbed Neighborhood Book Reading appeared first on NewsOne.

3 White Supremacists Arrested During Racist Rally That Disturbed Neighborhood Book Reading was originally published on newsone.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Boston

Protesters clash outside court after Boston white supremacist incident

BOSTON – Protesters overshadowed court proceedings Monday following the latest white supremacist incident in Boston.Prosecutors dropped charges against two counter-protesters who were arrested on Saturday while confronting a white supremacist group called the National Socialist Club. The confrontation happened outside a meeting of LGBTQ community members in Jamaica Plain. Though the counter-protesters will no longer face charges, the state is still seeking an arraignment against Christopher Hood, the alleged leader of the white supremacy group that is also called NSC-131.The Civil Rights unit of the Boston Police Department said members of the group were protesting during a drag queen story...
BOSTON, MA
Boston

Neo-Nazi leader pleads not guilty after altercation with counter-protester outside drag queen event

Christopher Hood leads NSC 131, a white supremacist group known to be active in New England. On Saturday, members of the neo-Nazi group NSC-131 gathered outside a Jamaica Plain community center to voice their opposition to a children’s drag queen story hour event. The group’s leader, Christopher R. Hood Jr., 23, of Pepperell, was arrested and charged with affray.
BOSTON, MA
The Conversation U.S.

Poll reveals white Americans see an increase in discrimination against other white people and less against other racial groups

Despite largely holding the political, economic and social levers of power, nearly a third of white Americans say they have seen “a lot more” discrimination against white people in the past five years – and more than half of them say they have not seen a rise in discrimination against Black and Latino Americans. A May 2022 University of Maryland Critical Issues Poll further found that a majority of white Americans do not believe that there has been a rise in discrimination against minority groups. In stark contrast, the poll found a large majority of Black Americans believe they have been on...
SOCIETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Reading, MA
Boston, MA
Society
City
Jamaica Plain, MA
City
Boston, MA
Local
Massachusetts Society
24/7 Wall St.

The Largest Hate Groups in America

American hate groups have become more emboldened in recent years, with many attributing this rise to former President Donald Trump and the Republican Party, along with far-right networks like Fox News and OAN and social media.  The Southern Poverty Law Center reported that the number of white nationalist hate groups increased 55% throughout the Trump […]
SOCIETY
Tampa Bay Times

Crazy white people scare everybody is June letter of the month | Letters

Columnist Jonathan Capehart explains that most Black Americans live in fear of crazy white people, and he defines the crazy aspect as being those willing to do whatever it takes to preserve and enhance white majority and control. It was a good read. I would add that many white people also live in fear of crazy white people. The white supremacists and conspiracy theorists for whom all logic, reason and compassion are absent are the extremes of society and should be a concern to us all.
TAMPA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#White Supremacy#White Supremacist#White Nationalist#Black People#Racial Injustice#Protest#Racism#Racial Issues#Politics#Nsc#Nationalist Social Club#Nazi#The Associated Press
TheDailyBeast

‘Satanic’ Georgia Tablets Despised by Conspiracy Theorists Bombed

Part of a Georgia monument despised by right-wing conspiracy theorists was reduced to rubble on Wednesday morning by an explosion, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said. The bomb attack targeted the Georgia Guidestones, a set of mysterious, 19-foot tall tablets inscribed with messages that appear to offer advice on how humanity should recover from an apocalyptic event. Pictures of the site on social media appeared to show that one of the monument’s four main tablets had been destroyed in the bombing.
GEORGIA STATE
Newsweek

Evangelical Christian Group Vows to 'Take Our Country Back' in Viral Video

A video of a church event in Georgia has gone viral as it showed a congregation vow to save the United States and take the country "back" during a 4 minute-long declaration. The video, which has been viewed more than 1 million times on Twitter, was taken during a FlashPoint Live Church event on July 1 at the Gas South Arena in Duluth, Georgia. The speakers for the event included preacher Gene Bailey, evangelical leader Lance Wallnau, preacher Mario Murillo and pastor Hank Kunneman.
DULUTH, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Protests
Fox News

McEnany calls out liberal media after Minnesota mom confronts BLM protesters: 'Victims of crime matter too'

Kayleigh McEnany called out the mainstream media Monday for its unequal coverage of victims after a Minneapolis mother confronted Black Lives Matter protesters at her home. On "Outnumbered," the former White House press secretary said it's time for the media to give the same coverage to crime victims that it gives to people killed by police. The woman screamed at protesters that "this is not a George Floyd situation," telling them that the man who was shot by police had fired bullets into her home with her children inside.
MINNESOTA STATE
Newsweek

Marjorie Taylor Greene to GOP: 'We Should Be Christian Nationalists'

Speaking at an event for young conservatives on Saturday, Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, a Georgia Republican, argued that Republicans should embrace being "Christian nationalists." The congresswoman appeared at the Turning Point USA Student Action Summit this weekend in Tampa, Florida. Among the many things she discussed while onstage, she discussed...
TAMPA, FL
The Atlantic

America’s Self-Obsession Is Killing Its Democracy

In 2009, a violent mob stormed the presidential palace in Madagascar, a deeply impoverished red-earthed island off the coast of East Africa. They had been incited to violence by opportunistic politicians and media personalities, successfully triggering a coup. A few years later, I traveled to the island, to meet the new government's ringleaders, the same men who had unleashed the mob.
U.S. POLITICS
Fox News

FiveThirtyEight reporter Alex Samuels schooled on Twitter for claiming pro-lifers motivated by ‘racist’ fear

FiveThirtyEight reporter Alexandra Samuels faced intense backlash on Monday after she published an article claiming the anti-abortion movement was motivated by racism. The article titled, "How The Fight To Ban Abortion Is Rooted In The ‘Great Replacement’ Theory'" written by Samuels and her colleague Monica Potts, argued how anti-abortion supporters are connected to the "Great Replacement Theory," the idea that White people in the U.S. and around the world were being systematically replaced by non-White populations through outbreeding and immigration.
SOCIETY
Joy 107.1

Joy 107.1

883
Followers
1K+
Post
162K+
Views
ABOUT

Columbus' Inspiration Station

 https://joycolumbus.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy