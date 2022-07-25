ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meigs County, OH

Meigs County Aug. 2 Primary Election Ballot

By Carrie Rose
meigsindypress.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePOMEROY, Ohio- The special Primary Election Day is quickly approaching on August 2, 2022. Meigs County does not have a lot on the ballot. For the Republican ballot, there are two contested races. The Democratic ballot has no contested races. Currently, as of July 25, the Meigs County Board of Elections...

meigsindypress.com

