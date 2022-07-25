Meigs County Aug. 2 Primary Election Ballot

A public health nuisance is a legally actionable condition that violates Ohio’s rules and regulations and has the potential to threaten the public health of a community. A Board of Health must assure all public health nuisances are removed within its jurisdiction and is given the power to compel the owners, occupants or tenants of any lot, property, building, or structure to do so. They may also prosecute such persons for neglect or refusal to obey such orders. The Meigs County Health Department investigates numerous public health nuisance complaints each year. In 2021 there were 111 public health nuisance complaints investigated by the health department. These complaints involved a wide range of public health concerns such as improper disposal of garbage or solid waste, faulty septic systems, accumulation of scrap tires, improper food handling, unsanitary conditions at a public place, bedbugs, cockroaches, mosquitos, rats, stagnant swimming pools, open dumping of trash or demolition debris, open burning of solid waste, improper disposal of used oil.

MEIGS COUNTY, OH ・ 13 HOURS AGO