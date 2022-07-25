Not guilty pleas entered for men charged in deadly November shooting

A man from South Wayne was arrested by Green County Deputies Saturday for his 2nd OWI charge. Deputies conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle traveling eastbound in the westbound lane on Highway 11 in Monroe around 1:15am Saturday. An investigation resulted in the arrest of 31 year old Alberto Rodriquez-Hernandez. Rodriquez-Hernandez is charged with Operating Under the Influence of Alcohiol-2nd offense, Driving on the Wrong Side of a Divided Highway, Operating While Revoked due to Alcohol, and Operating a Motor Vehicle Without Insurance. Rodriquez-Hernandez was taken to the Green County Jail pending a release to a responsible party.

SOUTH WAYNE, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO