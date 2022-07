NESHOBA COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Every year at the fair, you get to see thousands of people and hundreds of cabins with long histories. News 11 spent some time with Madison Chunn, who has been part of the fair’s tradition since she was a baby. Her next-door neighbor, Kevin Cole, has an interesting history with the fair as his grandmother had the first flushing toilet.

NESHOBA COUNTY, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO