Kentucky basketball will make another trip to the Bahamas this summer under John Calipari and fans can get a preview of the 2022-23 Wildcats. Entering March Madness this past season, Kentucky basketball figured to make a deep run. They seemed to be hitting their stride at the right time and surely had the talent to cut down the nets in early April. Unfortunately, they were the first victim of cinderella darling Saint Peter’s, getting bounced by the Peacocks in the first round.

LEXINGTON, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO