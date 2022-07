Kenny Pickett spent even the last few days before heading to his first NFL training camp working on his game. The rookie first-round pick is competing to succeed Ben Roethlisberger as the starting quarterback of the Pittsburgh Steelers. He won’t be outworked. “That was instilled in me at a young age with my dad and I just kind of kept that work ethic and preparation throughout my college career and now into my pro career,” Pickett said on the AP Pro Football Podcast. Steelers coach Mike Tomlin already praised Pickett’s work ethic in May, saying: “He’s not a clock-puncher. He’s always trying to get better.”

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 3 HOURS AGO