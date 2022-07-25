5G Edge Computing – Tech Experience 5G Hub Summer Speaker Series

MIDLAND, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 28, 2022-- AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (“AST SpaceMobile”) (NASDAQ: ASTS), the company building the first and only space-based cellular broadband network accessible directly by standard mobile phones, today announced that they have signed a five-year 5G deal with Nokia. Under the deal, Nokia and AST SpaceMobile will work to achieve their joint ambition to expand universal coverage and connect underserved communities around the world. The planned launch of AST SpaceMobile’s BlueWalker 3 test satellite later this year will kick off global testing with mobile network operators on six continents. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220728005646/en/ Nokia and AST SpaceMobile committed to finding real-world solutions to expand universal coverage and close the digital divide around the world. (Photo: Business Wire)

CELL PHONES ・ 7 HOURS AGO