ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

5G Edge Computing – Tech Experience 5G Hub Summer Speaker Series

geekwire.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJoin T-Mobile for the first event in the first ever “Summer Speaker Series”...

www.geekwire.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNBC

Meta lost $2.8 billion on its virtual reality ambitions during Q2

Facebook parent Meta lost $2.8 billion on its virtual reality division, Reality Labs, during the quarter ending in June. The substantial sum is the latest sign that CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Meta continues to spend heavily to pivot the social media giant to the so-called "metaverse." Meta said earlier this...
MARKETS
geekwire.com

Tech Moves: Icertis hires CFO; Samsung exec joins CommerceIQ; and more

— Rajat Bahri, former CFO at identity management provider ID.me, joined Bellevue, Wash-based contract management software company Icertis as CFO. Bahri is a finance veteran, having worked in senior leadership roles at Kraft Foods, Trimble Navigation, Jasper Technologies, and Wish, where he helped take the company public in 2020. Bahri...
SEATTLE, WA
ZDNet

Cloudify partners with ServiceNow for business cloud automation

Clouds can really help your business. If, and it's a big if, you can get it to work for you. That's where companies such as Cloudify, with its open source business-to-business (B2B) e-commerce platform, come in. Now, to make it more powerful, you can use the Cloudify infrastructure automation platform with ServiceNow IT Operations Management (ITOM), part of the digital workflow of its Now Platform.
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tech#5g#Edge Computing#Dell Technologies
knowtechie.com

The brilliant idea of building an IoT device

IoT is a brilliant opportunity for your business to develop and be a leader among competitors. It can provide many benefits and have a positive impact on the development of the enterprise, the coverage of users, and the training of employees within the company. However, the implementation of such a...
TECHNOLOGY
geekwire.com

T-Mobile adds 1.7M customers, shares climb despite missing earnings expectations

T-Mobile reported $19.7 billion in revenue for its second fiscal quarter, which was down slightly from the year-ago quarter and missed analyst expectations. Still, the Bellevue, Wash.-based wireless carrier added 1.7 million new customers, up from 1.3 million a year ago, and the highest second quarter growth in its history. The company raised guidance for the current year.
BELLEVUE, WA
The Associated Press

Nokia Radio Technology to Enable AST SpaceMobile’s Direct-to-cell Phone Connectivity From Space

MIDLAND, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 28, 2022-- AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (“AST SpaceMobile”) (NASDAQ: ASTS), the company building the first and only space-based cellular broadband network accessible directly by standard mobile phones, today announced that they have signed a five-year 5G deal with Nokia. Under the deal, Nokia and AST SpaceMobile will work to achieve their joint ambition to expand universal coverage and connect underserved communities around the world. The planned launch of AST SpaceMobile’s BlueWalker 3 test satellite later this year will kick off global testing with mobile network operators on six continents. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220728005646/en/ Nokia and AST SpaceMobile committed to finding real-world solutions to expand universal coverage and close the digital divide around the world. (Photo: Business Wire)
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
Black Enterprise

Microsoft For Startups Lists Seven Keys For Building A Successful Startup

The COVID-19 pandemic led to a revolution for Black Americans, with thousands starting businesses in everything from food to haircare products to clothing. To help Black entrepreneurs, Microsoft has created a platform to empower and assist startup founders at every stage. AfroTech reports the Microsoft For Startups Founders Hub is a digital platform connecting entrepreneurs and business owners with resources, mentorship, and digital tools to help on the journey from an idea to a thriving business.
ECONOMY
thefastmode.com

T-Mobile, Apple Collaborate to Simplify IT Management for Small Businesses

T-Mobile is joining forces with Apple to introduce a plan JUST for small businesses that tackles pain points they face keeping their business and employees connected. Available today, Business Unlimited Ultimate+ for iPhone is the first and only wireless plan that makes IT easy for small businesses, pairing Apple Business Essentials with AppleCare+ for Business Essentials, along with a new iPhone 13 for new lines, 200GB of high-speed hotspot data per month, and more.
SMALL BUSINESS
thefastmode.com

Ookla Acquires CellRebel for Enhanced Consumer Network Experience Insights

Ookla, a leader in global connectivity intelligence, has acquired CellRebel, an independent company focused on helping operators and other telecommunications companies improve mobile networks worldwide. Together, Ookla and CellRebel will bring enhanced consumer network experience insights to the global telecommunications marketplace. Along with robust localized network experience data, CellRebel brings...
SEATTLE, WA
NEWSBTC

The Metaverse; A Likely Winner in the Development of Tomorrows’ Digital Ecosystem

The Metaverse will likely grow into a $1 trillion market according to a November 2021 report by Grayscale. With barely two years since the concept gained popularity, virtual worlds have become common amongst crypto natives, celebrities and big tech corporations, including Meta and Microsoft. Today, this nascent crypto ecosystem is touted as one of the promising niches, combining the power of Artificial Intelligence (AI), Virtual Reality (VR) and Blockchain.
COMPUTERS
TechRadar

BT pleased with network upgrade pace as 5G coverage soars

BT says it is pleased with the pace of its network modernisation programme, revealing in its latest financial results that its 5G network now reaches more than 55% of the UK population, and its fibre footprint reaching eight million properties. The company now has 7.7 million mobile customers able to...
TECHNOLOGY
thefastmode.com

Push Security Secures $4M to Introduce User-Centric Approach to Securing SaaS

Push Security, a provider of technology enabling secure SaaS adoption and usage, announced it completed a $4 million seed round led by Decibel and backed by prominent industry leaders, including Jon Oberheide, co-founder of Duo Security, and Haroon Meer, CEO and founder of Thinkst. With this funding, Push will continue...
BUSINESS
9to5Mac

How does enhanced 5G like ‘UC,’ ‘UWB,’ and ‘5G+’ compare across carriers?

Opensignal is out with its latest report and it’s an interesting one. All of the major carriers tout their fastest flavor of 5G with a different marketing name. For T-Mobile its UC (Ultra Capacity), Verizon uses UWB (Ultra Wideband), and AT&T calls it 5G+. Now Opensignal has quantified how often these enhanced 5G connections are available, how fast they are, and more.
TECHNOLOGY
TechRadar

Major Microsoft 365 blackout raises tough questions for software giant

A “physical fiber networking event” has caused a major outage to Microsoft 365 - including its Office software - that has raised concerns among cloud users. According to the company’s “Preliminary Post Incident Report (opens in new tab),” the outage lasted around 45 minutes between the hours of 11:05 AM and 11:50 AM UTC. The report reads: “This may have affected any user in Southern India trying to connect to Microsoft 365 services if they used a specific ISP provider.”
SOFTWARE
thefastmode.com

Future 5G Deployments to Drive Microwave Market, says Dell’Oro Group

Demand for Microwave Transmission equipment is set to increase for the next few years due to future 5G deployments. This growth will be driven by new 5G markets that rely more on wireless backhaul, according to a recent forecast report by Dell’Oro Group. “Microwave Transmission equipment demand is on...
TECHNOLOGY
TechCrunch

Lot, the big-tech anti-patent-troll group, launches Adapt to tackle inclusion in the world of IP

There is a specific but potentially very effective thread that links the worlds of diversity and inclusion with that of intellectual property. DEI is a strong theme in the world of tech, which has traditionally not been great at inclusivity and has been making efforts to set that on a better course. The legal world is equally problematic on that front. As a result, the world of patent litigation acts almost like a force multiplier: you typically need engineering (or other scientific or technical) degrees as well as law degrees to practice IP law, Microsoft assistant general counsel Judy Yee — who is involved in Adapt — said in an interview, resulting in a even smaller subsets out of already-small diversity pools.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy