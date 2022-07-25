ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
3 White Supremacists Arrested During Racist Rally That Disturbed Neighborhood Book Reading

By Zack Linly
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Tm6tC_0gsgqsvZ00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YpmbE_0gsgqsvZ00

Source: Boston Globe / GettyJamaica Plain, MA – July 10: People filled Centre Street during the Boston Open Streets event in Jamaica Plain, MA.


W hite supremacists really need to find a new hobby. I mean, I suppose arts and kkkraft events and noose-notching contests get old and stale after a while, but they need something to do rather than bother people who are minding their own business and holding events that promote racial and cultural diversity.

MORE: Michael Cox, Who Was Once Brutalized By Boston Cops, Becomes Police Commissioner

Three white men were arrested in Boston Saturday after white supremacist group NSC 131 crashed a book reading in a diverse Boston neighborhood called Jamaica Plain.

Side note: NSC stands for Nationalist Social Club, which sounds like a KKK book club or a Nazi smoker’s lounge, but at least it doesn’t stand for “Negroes Should Choke” or “Nazi Supremacy Comic-Con” or “No Sanctuary for Color” —those were my guesses.

According to the Associated Press , the three men were arrested for disturbing the peace during a rally Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden called an “organized white supremacist action.”

In a statement, Hayden called “the presence of white supremacists at a Jamaica Plain book reading” a “disgrace and a warning” in a statement following the arrests.

“Society everywhere is targeted by these groups, and society everywhere must reject them,” Hayden continued, adding that Boston has served as “a waypoint in the crusade of hate launched five years ago in Charlottesville.” Obviously, Hayden is referring to the deadly “ Unite the Right” rally in 2017 that was really just an angry jamboree of disgruntled white men holding tiki torches instead of little crosses because, again, the arts and kkrafts events just aren’t popping like they used to.

As for the incident in Jamaica Plain, police didn’t release any details as to what the men who were arrested did —but one can imagine.

Hayden also noted that members of the white nationalist group Patriot Fron t had marched through Boston just earlier this month.

Maybe these people should start some swastika yoga class or something. Just go away while the rest of us build a better America.

SEE ALSO:

Why Did A Whole North Carolina Police Department Quit Due To Issues With A Black Woman Town Manager?

Seattle Area Man Threatens To Kill Black People At Same Tops Supermarket Attacked By A White Supremacist Last May

Boston White Woman Pleas To Viciously Attacking Mother And 15-Year-Old Daughter For Speaking Spanish, Gets Probation


The post 3 White Supremacists Arrested During Racist Rally That Disturbed Neighborhood Book Reading appeared first on NewsOne .

