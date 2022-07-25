Motorcyclist dies in Little Egg crash

An Ocean County motorcyclist was killed in a crash with a vehicle Sunday.

Police were called to Route 539 at the Garden State Parkway overpass at about 2 p.m., according to the report.

The motorcyclist was traveling north when the car tried to make a U-turn after being parked on the northbound shoulder, according to the preliminary report.

The motorcycle collided with the driver’s side of the vehicle, ejecting the cyclist, police said.

The 30-year-old West Creek man was pronounced dead at the scene. His name was not released.

The crash remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Little Egg police at 609-296-3666.