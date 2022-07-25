ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocean County, NJ

Motorcyclist dies in Little Egg crash

By Lynda Cohen
BreakingAC
BreakingAC
 3 days ago

An Ocean County motorcyclist was killed in a crash with a vehicle Sunday.

Police were called to Route 539 at the Garden State Parkway overpass at about 2 p.m., according to the report.

The motorcyclist was traveling north when the car tried to make a U-turn after being parked on the northbound shoulder, according to the preliminary report.

The motorcycle collided with the driver’s side of the vehicle, ejecting the cyclist, police said.

The 30-year-old West Creek man was pronounced dead at the scene. His name was not released.

The crash remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Little Egg police at 609-296-3666.

Comments / 1

Related
BreakingAC

Pedestrian identified in fatal Somers Point crash

A Somers Point man killed in a crash Saturday night has been identified. Frank Molter Jr., 54, died after he was struck by a vehicle as he crossed Route 52. Molter was born and raised in Ocean City, where he graduated high school in 1986, according to his obituary. He...
SOMERS POINT, NJ
Daily Voice

Pedestrian Struck, Killed On Jersey Shore

A 54-year-old man was struck and killed crossing the street in front of a motel, authorities said. The crash occurred around 8:35 p.m. Saturday on Route 52 in Somers Point. The man was near the Economy Inn & Suites when he was hit by a westbound vehicle, Somers Point police said.
SOMERS POINT, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ocean County, NJ
Crime & Safety
Ocean County, NJ
Accidents
County
Ocean County, NJ
City
West Creek, NJ
NJ.com

18-year-old killed single-vehicle crash in Mercer County

An 18-year-old died late Tuesday when the vehicle he was driving crashed in Lawrence Township, police said. Armando Rosario III was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash at about 11:50 p.m. on Princeton Pike near Fackler Road, Lawrence police said. Rosario lived in Lawrence and social media posting...
MERCER COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Pedestrian Struck By Car In South Jersey (DEVELOPING)

A pedestrian was struck by a car in South Jersey, according to developing and unconfirmed reports. The crash occurred before 3 p.m. on Wednesday, July 27 on East Vine Street in Millville, initial reports said. A 45-year-old man was unconscious, an unconfirmed report said. CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES. to sign...
MILLVILLE, NJ
Daily Voice

Possible Drowning Reported On Jersey Shore (DEVELOPING)

First responders were attempting a water rescue on a swimmer who had gone unconscious, according to developing and unconfirmed reports. The possible drowning occurred at about 4 p.m. Wednesday, July 27 off Ocean Avenue in Sea Bright, initial reports said. An unconfirmed report said the swimmer had gone into cardiac...
SEA BRIGHT, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Garden State Parkway#Traffic Accident
Daily Voice

Train Kills Pedestrian In Somerset County

A pedestrian was struck and killed by a train in Somerset County, officials confirmed. The crash involving Gladstone Branch Train 440 occurred just before 10:50 p.m. Wednesday, July 27 in Far Hills, NJ Transit officials said. No injuries to the three customers or crew members were reported. The train was...
SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ
ocscanner.news

BRICK: POLICE AND FAMILY LOOKING FOR WITNESSES TO A PEDESTRIAN ACCIDENT

On April 5, 2021 at approximately 6:55 pm a pedestrian named Kathleen Winits was struck by a car and killed while attempting to cross Route 70 near the Brick Motor Lodge. The family has asked us to post requesting that anyone who may have witnessed the accident please reach out to Officer Therguson at the Brick Police Department at 732- 262-1100.
BRICK, NJ
NJ.com

Man found dead in surf at Jersey Shore beach, mayor says

A man was found dead Wednesday afternoon in the surf at a Sea Bright beach, Mayor Brian Kelly told NJ Advance Media. Kelly said he was unsure if the man was swimming but said he was found unconscious by bathers on one of the borough’s northern beaches. Emergency services tried to revive him but were unable to do so, the mayor said.
SEA BRIGHT, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
Daily Voice

Woman Pinned By Car On Jersey Shore (DEVELOPING)

A woman was pinned between a car and a wall, according to developing and unconfirmed reports. The incident occurred at about 12:20 p.m. on Tuesday, July 26 on Concord Drive in Hazlet, initial reports said. It was not clear how the accident occurred. CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES. to sign up...
HAZLET, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Man’s body found floating off Sea Bright, NJ beach

SEA BRIGHT – A 64-year-old man was found floating in the ocean off a Monmouth County beach Wednesday afternoon. Mayor Brian Kelly told New Jersey 101.5 that the man was spotted by beachgoers in the water off North Beach on the 200 block of Ocean Avenue. First responders brought him out of the water and administered CPR.
SEA BRIGHT, NJ
BreakingAC

BreakingAC

Atlantic City, NJ
3K+
Followers
341
Post
670K+
Views
ABOUT

Hyperlocal news site covering Atlantic City and the surrounding Atlantic County area, along with South Jersey towns in Cape May, Cumberland and Ocean counties in New Jersey.

 http://BreakingAC.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy