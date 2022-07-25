ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cordele, GA

Danny Ray Poole

By Chris Lewis
Cordele Dispatch
 3 days ago

Danny Ray Poole of Cordele passed from here to the arms of Jesus at his heavenly home Monday, July 25, 2022 at the age of 69. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, July 30, 2022 in the chapel of Rainey Family Funeral Services. Burial will follow in New...

www.cordeledispatch.com

Cordele Dispatch

Signature collections begin for recall

The recall petition of Joshua Deriso started collecting signatures Saturday, July 23, 2022, at two locations, which included the corner of 24rth and Pecan Street as well as at the old Ace Hardware parking lot. The recall petition is the second step in a recall process that allows voters to remove an elected official from the office in which that individual was elected into prior to expiration of their term. One Cordele resident, Jake Kelley believes Deriso is creating turmoil and believes that eligible voters should sign the petition. “Josh Deriso has caused absolute turmoil for the city government,” said Jake Kelley, “continue to sign people, get his ignorance out of that chair.” The petition committee has 30 days from July 20, 2022 to collect 2,000 signatures for the petition process to continue.
CORDELE, GA
Cordele Dispatch

Deriso outlines visions, proposals, and accomplishments

The City of Cordele Commission Chairman, Joshua A. Deriso, held a town hall meeting Wednesday, July 27, 2022 at 6:00 p.m. at the Cordele Community Clubhouse located at E. 15th Avenue. The town hall meeting with Chairman Deriso was held to engage with the general community and share information that affects the city of Cordele. Chairman Deriso would like to develop a shared vision for the city. “We should be proactive rather than reactive,” he said. Chairman Deriso’s outlined several topics of discussion and initiatives. Those initiatives include:
CORDELE, GA

