Danny Ray Poole

The recall petition of Joshua Deriso started collecting signatures Saturday, July 23, 2022, at two locations, which included the corner of 24rth and Pecan Street as well as at the old Ace Hardware parking lot. The recall petition is the second step in a recall process that allows voters to remove an elected official from the office in which that individual was elected into prior to expiration of their term. One Cordele resident, Jake Kelley believes Deriso is creating turmoil and believes that eligible voters should sign the petition. “Josh Deriso has caused absolute turmoil for the city government,” said Jake Kelley, “continue to sign people, get his ignorance out of that chair.” The petition committee has 30 days from July 20, 2022 to collect 2,000 signatures for the petition process to continue.

CORDELE, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO