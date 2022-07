Young artists in The Artist League’s Mural Making class have been busy designing, painting and filling a Free Little Art Gallery for their community to enjoy. Free Little Art Galleries, or FLAG, have become a nationwide project that grew out of the concept of Little Free Libraries. These tiny galleries engage the community through shared, swapped and viewed mini art pieces. FLAGs can be found in various states and US locations, including Ann Arbor and Plymouth.

