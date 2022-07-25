ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington County, OR

UPDATE: Man reportedly drowns at Hagg Lake

By Jami Seymore/KOIN 6 News
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WH7OC_0gsgP81f00 The Washington County Sheriff's Office initially described the operation as a water rescue Monday, July 25.

A water rescue became a recovery effort at Henry Hagg Lake after a man went under the water and did not resurface, the Washington County Sheriff's Office said.

On Monday afternoon, July 25, an adult man went swimming at the Eagle Creek Recreation Area in Scoggins Valley Park, near Boat Ramp A and went under the water. He did not resurface and a rescue effort was immediately launched.

Multiple agencies arrived at the scene, including the Lake Oswego Dive Team in full wet suits.

Extremely high temperatures made it difficult for the responders to continue, and the decision was made to suspend the search until Tuesday morning, July 26.

The man has not been publicly identified, but his family is at Hagg Lake.

Authorities said the terrain in Hagg Lake includes some especially deep drop-offs.

Editor's note: This story originally appeared on the website of KOIN 6 News , Pamplin Media Group's news partner. The story has been updated as of 5:50 p.m. Monday, July 25.

