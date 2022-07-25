UPDATE: Man reportedly drowns at Hagg Lake

The Washington County Sheriff's Office initially described the operation as a water rescue Monday, July 25.

A water rescue became a recovery effort at Henry Hagg Lake after a man went under the water and did not resurface, the Washington County Sheriff's Office said.

On Monday afternoon, July 25, an adult man went swimming at the Eagle Creek Recreation Area in Scoggins Valley Park, near Boat Ramp A and went under the water. He did not resurface and a rescue effort was immediately launched.

Multiple agencies arrived at the scene, including the Lake Oswego Dive Team in full wet suits.

Extremely high temperatures made it difficult for the responders to continue, and the decision was made to suspend the search until Tuesday morning, July 26.

The man has not been publicly identified, but his family is at Hagg Lake.

Authorities said the terrain in Hagg Lake includes some especially deep drop-offs.

