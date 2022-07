The trade deadline is fast approaching and things have changed a lot for the Braves in recent weeks. Initially, it looked as if Atlanta was set to get several reinforcements without even having to make a trade. But recent updates surrounding Ozzie Albies and Mike Soroka, along with a season-ending injury to Adam Duvall, have the Braves looking much weaker than they did a week ago. There are undoubtedly some holes that need to be filled leading up to the trade deadline, but a weak farm system will make filling all of them impossible. So where should Alex Anthopoulos be most concerned ahead of the trade deadline?

ATLANTA, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO