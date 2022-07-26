ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Ukraine says Russia increased gas pipeline pressure without prior notice

 2 days ago
July 26 (Reuters) - Russian gas giant Gazprom (GAZP.MM) has sharply increased pressure in the Urengoy-Pomary-Uzhgorod pipeline that delivers Russian gas to Europe without prior notice, the Ukrainian state pipeline operator company said on Tuesday.

Such pressure spikes could lead to emergencies including pipeline ruptures, and pipeline operators are obliged to inform each other about them in advance, the Ukrainian company said.

"Failing to inform the operator in a timely manner carries potential risks to the normal operation of the pipeline," it said without making it clear whether such operations were currently at risk.

Gazprom could not be immediately reached for comment.

Russia has continued to pump gas through Ukraine even as the two countries are engaged in war. On Monday, Gazprom said its supply of gas to Europe through Ukraine was seen at 41.7 million cubic metres (mcm) on Monday versus 41.2 mcm a day earlier.

At the same time, citing instructions from an industry watchdog, Gazprom on Monday said gas flows to Germany through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline - which bypasses Ukraine - would fall to 33 million cubic metres per day from Wednesday.

That is half of the current flows, which are already only 40% of normal capacity.

Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Kim Coghill, Christopher Cushing and Louise Heavens

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

4th Generation S.F.
2d ago

And that is one of the reasons Putin wants Ukraine. He had to run his pipeline under Ukraine and had to pay them an ongoing fee to do so. That plus his imperialistic dream to reunite the USSR whether those countries want to or not.

Dog's Are The Best.
1d ago

This isn't looking good for Russia, other Countries are going to be forced to go to War against Russia. Can't have one man rule the world, with his threats Nuclear War. He has to be stopped.

Disappointed American
1d ago

Do nor forget, before the Ukraine invasion, Republiklans were vocal supporters of Putin. Today, they are just silent about Putin and want to blame Biden for the war.

