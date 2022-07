MONTREAL--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 28, 2022-- Talent.com Inc. conducted a survey of 2,000 currently employed or job seeking residents of New York, New Jersey or Pennsylvania in May and June with the goal of evaluating the importance of salary disclosure in job postings online to respondents when seeking a new position. The survey was inspired by the Salary Transparency in Job Advertisements Law that will start November 1, 2022 in New York City. All employers with four or more employees or one or more domestic workers are covered by this new provision of the law stating they must include a good faith salary range for every job, promotion, and transfer opportunity advertised. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220727005446/en/ Talent.com releases new report on Salary Transparency (Graphic: Business Wire)

