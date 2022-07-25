25 Best Investment Banks to Work for in 2022

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 28, 2022-- Silversmith Capital Partners (“Silversmith”) today announced the first and final close of its fourth fund, Silversmith Capital Partners IV (“Fund IV”). Launched in May 2022, Fund IV was significantly oversubscribed and closed at its target and hard cap of $1.25 billion. In addition to the $1.25 billion from limited partners, the Silversmith team will contribute $90 million to Fund IV. Fund IV is the firm’s largest to date and brings total capital raised to more than $3.3 billion since its founding in 2015. Consistent with the strategy of its predecessor funds, Fund IV will focus on partnering with and supporting the best entrepreneurs leading growing, profitable technology and healthcare companies. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220728005115/en/ Silversmith’s Jim Quagliaroli, Sri Rao, Marc Munfa, Brian Peterson, Todd MacLean, Lori Whelan, and Jeff Crisan (Photo: Business Wire)

