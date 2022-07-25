ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Renting is cheaper than buying a starter home in most metros, analysis finds

By Nexstar Media Wire, Ryan Bass
YourErie
YourErie
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sAmdc_0gsfqCIQ00

( NewsNation ) — A new report shows that despite surging rental prices, it’s still more affordable to rent than it is to buy a starter home in most major metropolitan areas.

Last month, in 38 of the 50 largest metros, it was cheaper to pay a landlord than a mortgage for a starter home, according to a recent R ealtor.com analysis . That’s a big change from just a few months ago.

The Federal Reserve’s recent interest rate increases have made the monthly cost to buy a first-time home about $416 more per month than it would have been last year.

Some of the cities where renting was more affordable were hot spots including San Francisco, Seattle, New York, Los Angeles and Austin, Texas. That’s despite June rental prices spiking 14.1% over the past year.

The rising cost to find a home or an apartment will eventually start to slow down, experts say, they just can’t pinpoint exactly when.

June inflation hits 9.1%, highest in four decades

“We are not as volatile, say, as the stock market. But we do have cycles, and we do follow those cycles,” said Bonnie Heatzig, executive director of luxury sales at Douglas Elliman.

Even apartment complex owners know a rental hike slowdown is overdue.

“I think rentals are a little bit high above what they should be,” said Steve Davis, CEO of Total Wealth Academy. “I’m loving it as an apartment owner. But I do recognize that I’m gonna stop raising rents here in a little while, and just let it sit for a couple of years so I don’t end up with a lot of vacancy.”

But if your goal is to buy a first home, it’s cheaper to do so in cities such as Pittsburgh, St. Louis, Cleveland, Baltimore or Indianapolis, according to the Realtor.com report . For those looking to put down roots somewhere, it might be the better option.

“If you plan on staying in the area where you are and you can afford to buy,” Heatzig said, “I think it’s your best bet if you can find something that you like within your price point.”

Shadow inflation: What it is and how you’re already paying it

There are still bargains to find in some of the bigger metros, but Davis said suburbs offer some of the better prices.

“Outside of the city is the best bang for your buck,” Davis said.

Whether it’s better in the current market to rent or buy all depends on your financial situation and where you want to live, experts said. But if you’re dead set on buying that dream home, it might take some patience.

“It’s quite a few cities where they’ve seen 20% drops in the average sale price. And I think we’ll continue to see that until it corrects to the real number,” Davis said. “But it’s going to take time — I would say two years minimum, and maybe even three.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
YourErie

Company hired to maintain unattended property on 21st and Wallace

We have an update on a story that we first reported earlier this month concerning the tall grass at a property located at the corner of 21st and Wallace Streets in the City of Erie. Residents in the area were upset with the fact that the property has not been properly maintained. Upon further investigation, […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Clothing description updated, possible sighting of missing Crawford County woman

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Pennsylvania State Police has updated the clothing description for a missing woman in Crawford County. Candice Caffas, a 34-year-old woman with special needs, was last seen on July 15 and is believed to have run away. According to a PSP report, Caffas climbed out of a bathroom window. She was reported missing at 3:10 a.m. on July 16.
CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA
YourErie

Family seeks answers from landlord after tree kills woman

Severe weather conditions in Venango County left one person dead after a tree fell onto a mobile home over the weekend. One family is now mourning the loss of their daughter while asking for answers from the landlord. Here is more on what the family is saying and how they are remembering their daughter. A […]
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Austin, TX
Real Estate
San Francisco, CA
Society
City
New York City, NY
County
San Francisco, CA
Local
Texas Real Estate
Austin, TX
Society
State
Texas State
Local
California Business
City
San Francisco, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
San Francisco, CA
Business
New York City, NY
Society
City
Cleveland, NY
City
Austin, TX
City
Cleveland, TX
Austin, TX
Business
Local
Texas Business
San Francisco, CA
Real Estate
Local
Texas Society
Los Angeles, CA
Business
Local
California Real Estate
Los Angeles, CA
Real Estate
Local
California Society
New York City, NY
Business
Los Angeles, CA
Society
New York City, NY
Real Estate
The Atlantic

Why Your House Was So Expensive

Sign up for Derek’s newsletter here. There’s no hiding from America’s housing crisis. Do you want to buy a place? Home prices recently surged to all-time highs, after the inventory of available homes plunged to a record low. Want to rent, instead? Rents in June rose at the fastest pace in four decades, in part because new housing construction relative to the total population was lower in the 2010s than in any decade on record.
REAL ESTATE
Greyson F

Popular Burger Chain is Coming to Town

A popular burger chain is opening new restaurants in town.Jonathan Borba/Unsplash. Move over In-N-Out Burger, and step aside Whataburger. There’s a new burger chain coming to town. One with a similar cult-like following in different sectors of the United States. However, unlike the other two, this chain has a very small presence here in Arizona. In fact, there is just six spread across the entire state (five of which are in metro Phoenix). That number is about to grow by at least one.
PHOENIX, AZ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Davis
YourErie

Cold case arrest made for 1988 murder of Helen Vogt

Erie, Pennsylvania (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — An arrest has been made in a cold case 1988 murder of Helen Vogt in the city of Erie. Vogt’s grandson, Jeremy C. Brock, now 55, was arrested on July 25 in Travis County, Texas. He’s being held in the Travis County Jail awaiting extradition. He’s being charged with homicide, burglary, […]
ERIE, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Metropolitan Areas#Renting#Landlord#Suburbs#The Federal Reserve#Total Wealth Academy
YourErie

Erie man sentenced for selling heroin

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — An Erie man has been sentenced in federal court for selling heroin. Alberto Arroyo-Amaro, 24, of Erie has been sentenced to 18 months in jail. On Aug. 22, 2018, Arroyo-Amaro was involved in the sale of 41.91 grams of heroin, a news release from the Western District of Pennsylvania U.S. Attorney’s Office said.
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Two injured after head-on collision in Millcreek

Two people are injured following a head-on crash in Millcreek Township. The accident happened around 11 a.m. on July 27 near West Ridge Road and Country Lane. When crews from the West Ridge Fire Department arrived on the scene, they found both vehicles with heavy damage. Two patients were transported to a nearby hospital. West […]
MILLCREEK TOWNSHIP, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
House Rent
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
YourErie

One person injured after ATV accident in Lake City

One person is injured following an ATV accident that took place in Lake City on Tuesday night. This accident happened on the 2100 block of North Creek Road just before 6:30 p.m. According to Pennsylvania State Police, one person was taken to the hospital. The extent of the individual’s injuries remains unknown at this time. […]
LAKE CITY, PA
YourErie

Hertel and Brown sign removed as court case continues

Attorneys continue to negotiate the Hertel and Brown company’s mail and medical fraud case while locations in Erie are being closed. The Hertel and Brown Physical and Aquatic Therapy sign is no long hanging in the 8270 Peach St. plaza as it was taken down on July 27. Dan...
ERIE, PA
YourErie

YourErie

11K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Check out YourErie.com, the best way to get all of your local Erie, PA news, weather, sports and other great LOCAL Northwestern PA information. Our information comes from the combined effort of Your News Leader, JET 24, and FOX 66.

 https://www.YourErie.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy