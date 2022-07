The NFL has launched into the streaming service game. The league has announced NFL+, which premiered Monday, at a cost of $4.99 per month or $39.99 for the entire year. The subscription will allow fans to enjoy all out-of-market preseason games once the games kick off on August 4 with the Hall of Fame game, pairing the Jacksonville Jaguars and Las Vegas Raiders. That specific game won’t be televised since it is broadcast nationally.

