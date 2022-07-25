ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Stock Market Today: Stocks End Lower Ahead of Tech Earnings, Fed Meeting

By Karee Venema
Kiplinger
Kiplinger
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0s5Lyp_0gsfXrVS00
Getty Images

Stocks were choppy Monday as investors looked ahead to a busy week. In addition to Big Tech earnings slated for release over the next several sessions, the Federal Reserve's latest policy decision is due out Wednesday afternoon.

"The Fed is still in a very good position to deliver another 75 basis-point hike as inflation stays around a four-decade high and as the economy is still adding jobs at a healthy clip," says Edward Moya, senior market strategist at currency data provider OANDA. "Since the Fed was late to fight inflation, it should not come as a surprise that they will try to remain aggressive with tightening as the [economic] outlook dims."

The energy sector (+3.7%) outperformed today as U.S. crude futures jumped 2.1% to $96.70 per barrel, while consumer discretionary stocks (-0.9%) lagged on a sharp selloff in Weber (WEBR, -12.7%) shares. The grill maker issued preliminary fiscal third-quarter sales figures that came in well below analysts' consensus estimate and withdrew its full-year guidance, citing "rising inflation, supply-chain constraints, fuel prices and geopolitical uncertainty." Weber also said it is replacing its CEO, effective immediately, as it looks to better position itself "to navigate historic macroeconomic challenges."

Sign up for Kiplinger's FREE Investing Weekly e-letter for stock, ETF and mutual fund recommendations, and other investing advice.

As for the broader markets, the Dow Jones Industrial Average ended the day up 0.3% at 31,990 and the S&P 500 Index gained 0.1% to 3,966. The Nasdaq Composite, meanwhile, shed 0.4% to 11,782 as semiconductor stocks like Marvell Technology (MRVL, -2.5%) and Nvidia (NVDA, -1.7%) sold off.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Tskps_0gsfXrVS00
YCharts

Other news in the stock market today:

  • The small-cap Russell 2000 rose 0.6% to 1,817.
  • Gold futures fell 0.5% to $1,719.10 an ounce.
  • Bitcoin slumped 3% to $21,906.41. (Bitcoin trades 24 hours a day; prices reported here are as of 4 p.m.)
  • Newmont (NEM) spiraled 13.2% after the mining company reported second-quarter adjusted earnings of 46 cents per share on revenue of $3.06 billion, falling short of analysts' consensus estimates. The company also said costs applicable to sales (CAS) were up 23.4% year-over-year for the three-month period, due to higher labor and fuel costs. Several other gold stocks fell in sympathy with NEM, including Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM, -4.6%) and Barrick Gold (GOLD, -2.78%).
  • Travelers (TRV, +2.3%) was the second-best Dow Jones stock today – coming in just behind energy giant Chevron (CVX, +3.0%) – after Raymond James analyst C. Gregory Peters upgraded the insurance name to Strong Buy from Market Perform (Neutral). The analyst listed several reasons why TRV "could be positioned to continue outperforming on a relative basis," including a solid uptrend in its Business Insurance segment's renewal pricing, upcoming rate increases in both auto and homeowners' insurance and the stock's attractive valuation. "TRV is an industry leader in the independent agency channel and has averaged a return on equity above 13% over the last 10 years," Peters says.

Watch for Dividend Hikes This Earnings Season

As earnings season starts to heat up, investors will certainly be watching how companies are doing on their top and bottom lines, but they'll also be looking for dividend announcements. Many corporations tend to announce shareholder-friendly initiatives, such as stock buybacks or dividend hikes, in conjunction with their quarterly updates.

And given the turbulent market we've seen so far this year, "investors should be focused on the industry leaders," says Nancy Tengler, CEO and CIO of asset management firm Laffer Tengler Investments, particularly those with "strong free cash flow and dividend growers if possible."

Naturally, the best place for investors to find companies boosting their annual payouts is among the Dividend Aristocrats – the elite group of names in the S&P 500 Index that have raised their dividends for at least 25 consecutive years. Here, we take a closer look at the S&P 500's best dividend stocks. While they are scattered across nearly every sector, they share one thing in common: a commitment to dependable dividend growth.

Comments / 0

Related
Kiplinger

3 Main Reasons Why the Government Denies Social Security Disability Benefits

Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI) is one of the least understood insurance policies available to U.S. workers. Many workers don’t realize they have the income protection SSDI provides or that they contributed to the coverage with every paycheck through FICA tax payments. Based on the available statistics, however, it is important that everyone is equipped with the knowledge of the program if and when a medical condition or disability makes it impossible for them to work.
ECONOMY
Kiplinger

Stock Market Today: Dow Spikes 754 Points Despite IBM, J&J Earnings Slumps

Stocks shot higher out of the gate Tuesday – and never looked back. Despite a mixed batch of corporate earnings reports and lackluster housing data, today's rally was broad-based, with all 11 sectors gaining ground. Communication services (+3.6%) led the way, with Netflix (NFLX, +5.6%) a notable advancer ahead of tonight's Q2 earnings release.
STOCKS
Kiplinger

Capital Gains Tax on Real Estate

Many people know the basics of the capital gains tax. Gains on the sale of personal or investment property held for more than one year are taxed at favorable capital gains rates of 0%, 15% or 20%, plus a 3.8% investment tax for people with higher incomes. Compare this with gains on the sale of personal or investment property held for one year or less, which are taxed at ordinary income rates up to 37%. But there are lots of exceptions to these general rules, with some major carveouts applying to residential real estate.
INCOME TAX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gold Mining#Barrick Gold#Stock#Gold Reserve#Fed#Big Tech#The Federal Reserve#Oanda#Free Investing Weekly
Benzinga

Why Jim Cramer Says This Stock Is 'Definitely A Buy'

On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said he is with Tellurian Inc. TELL. Cramer said Altria Group Inc MO is a very good company, but it’s not for him. When asked about The Mosaic Company MOS, he said, "If you want to be in that group, you should be in Deere & Company DE, because that’s been able to come back regardless of the cycle of fertilizer."
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Nvidia
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
ETF
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
24/7 Wall St.

America Braces For $380 Oil

Oil prices, at just above $100 a barrel, have driving gas prices above $5 based on a gallon of regular nationwide. In some states, the number is closer to $6 a gallon. Oil prices also affect other parts of the economy. Jet fuel price spikes have cut into airline profits. Oil is used in petrochemicals […]
TRAFFIC
dailyhodl.com

Analyst Who Called Bitcoin and Crypto Meltdown Says There Will Be ‘No Mercy’ for Traders Turning Euphoric

The strategist who predicted this year’s Bitcoin (BTC) collapse below $30,000 says the crypto market’s latest bounce will likely be short-lived. Pseudonymous crypto strategist Capo tells his 434,400 Twitter followers that the rally Bitcoin experienced by surging above $22,000 is unconvincing at a time when the US dollar index (DXY) is in the midst of a parabolic rally.
MARKETS
Money

5 Cities Where Home Prices Are Most Likely to Drop Soon

The days of record-high house prices in the U.S. could be disappearing. In fact, research indicates home prices will drop in the months ahead in some of last year’s hottest real estate markets. Overall home price growth is expected to slow down dramatically in the U.S., and five cities...
BOISE, ID
24/7 Wall St.

Fight Inflation, Don’t Buy These 9 Items

Inflation, according to the consumer price index, rose 9.1% in June, compared to the same month a year ago. This pace is higher than in any month since November 1981. It threatens to drive the economy into recession, and there is no ready solution. (Also see, record inflation driving up prices for these 40 household […]
BUSINESS
Fortune

What the housing market correction will do to home prices in 2023

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. There's no doubt about it: The Pandemic Housing Boom was an inflationary engine. Elevated homebuyer demand during the pandemic simply overwhelmed inventory. It translated into fierce bidding wars and double-digit home price growth. Soaring home prices gave landlords an opening to jack up rents. It also saw builders push homebuilding to levels not seen since 2006. Of course, an elevated builder demand for steel, lumber, and refrigerators only put further stress on an already maxed out global supply chain.
REAL ESTATE
Kiplinger

Kiplinger

Washington, DC
16K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Welcome to Kiplinger's, your destination for trusted personal finance and investing advice for all stages of life.

 https://www.kiplinger.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy