The 2022 Giants look like a shell of the 2021 squad that won a franchise-record 107 games and captured the National League West crown. Through 96 games last season, the Giants were 61-35. A year later, they are 48-48 following a 5-0 loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks on Monday night at Chase Field. After finishing the first half on a hot streak, San Francisco hasn't won since the All-Star break, having lost all five games. They currently sit two-and-a-half games out of an NL Wild Card spot. Winning the division is an afterthought.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO