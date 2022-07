A fire broke out at a chemical lab on Congress Street in Salem Wednesday night. The call for the fire came in to Salem Fire Department around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, the department said. Sprinklers were activated and helped, but the fire ended up going over the sprinklers. Salem fire responded with three high-rise trucks, and got help from nearby agencies in Lynn, Swampscott, Marblehead and Hamilton.

SALEM, MA ・ 9 HOURS AGO