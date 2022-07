Adrian, MI – More information is coming out about the Riverview Terrace Apartments evacuation in Adrian. Lenawee County Emergency Management Coordinator Craig Tanis talked to WLEN News about what has happened the last few days. He said that a remodel of one of the units was taking place and separation between the wall and floor was discovered. An engineer did an inspection on the building, and then determined that the building should be evacuated for further evaluation.

