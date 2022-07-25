ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glen Park, NY

Service Announcement: Patti Jo Brow, 69, formerly of Glen Park

By Submitted by funeral home
 3 days ago

GLEN PARK, New York (WWNY) - Patti Jo Brow, 69, formerly of Glen...

Barbara B. Burnup, 90, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Barbara B. Burnup, 90, of Watertown, NY, passed away peacefully on July 27, 2022 at her home. She was born on February 9, 1932 in Evans Mills, NY, daughter of Carlton and Iva (Hawn) Beebe. Barbara graduated from Evans Mills High School in 1949 and went on to graduate from the Watertown School of Commerce in 1950.
WATERTOWN, NY
Robert C. Tayler, 86 of Morristown

MORRISTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Robert C. Tayler, age 86 of Morristown, passed away at Claxton Hepburn Medical Center on Sunday July 24, 2022. As per his request there will be no funeral services. Surviving are his two sons Jon D. Tayler of Ogdensburg and Mark R. (Gina) Tayler of...
MORRISTOWN, NY
Carl Golas, of Martinsburg

MARTINSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Carl Golas, of Martinsburg, passed away under the care of Jefferson County Hospice with his family by his side, on Tuesday evening, July 26, 2022. Carl was born on November 9, 1942 in Utica the son of the late Carl Walter and the late Stella...
MARTINSBURG, NY
Get ‘Into Something Good’; Herman’s Hermits coming to Alex Bay

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A legendary pop band will be making a stop in Alexandria Bay this fall. Herman’s Hermits, starring lead singer Peter Noone, will be playing at Bonnie Castle Resort on Friday September 23 in the 20th annual Rock and Roll Oldies Show hosted by the Disabled Persons Action Organization.
ALEXANDRIA BAY, NY
Watertown, NY
Obituaries
Barbara A. Ferguson, 83, of Ogdensburg

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Funeral services for Barbara A. Ferguson, age 83 of Ogdensburg, will be held at 1:00pm on Tuesday (Aug 2, 2022) at the Fox & Murray Funeral Home with Rev. Marti Weitz officiating. Entombment will follow at Foxwood Memorial Park. Calling hours will be held also...
OGDENSBURG, NY
Christopher W. Miller, 46, formerly of Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Christopher W. Miller, 46, Troy, NY and formerly of Watertown and Albany, passed away Sunday, July 24th, 2022 in Menands. Calling hours will be Sunday, July 31st, 2022 from 1 pm – 3 pm at the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Watertown. He is...
WATERTOWN, NY
Bernard W. Miles, 55, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Bernard W. Miles passed away on Monday, July 25th at the Samaritan Keep Home, Watertown where he had been a resident. He was 55 years old. A complete obituary will be published on Newzjunky. Arrangements are with Reed & Benoit Funeral Home.
WATERTOWN, NY
Eba Theodosia Brown Babcock, 99, formerly of Adams

ADAMS, New York (WWNY) - Eba Theodosia Brown Babcock, 99, former resident of Adams, passed away March 12, 2022 under the care of hospice in Jupiter, FL. Born February 20, 1923 in Ellisburg, she was the daughter of Glenn A. & Bertha A. (Symes) Brown. She was one of 13 children. Eba graduated high school from Belleville Union Academy in June, 1939. She also attended classes at Syracuse University & Radulphus College.
ADAMS, NY
Constance M. “Connie” Guardino, 98, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Constance M. “Connie” Guardino, 98, passed away on July 25th, 2022, after a brief stay at Samaritan Keep Home. Connie was born August 29, 1923, in Watertown, daughter of Sebastiano “Gus” and Mary (Purpura) Guardino. Before graduating from Watertown High School, she became a member of the National Honors Society, a year later, she graduated from the Watertown School of Commerce, as an office assistant. Connie was employed with Fort Drum for four years, then was employed with the NY Air Brake for thirty-five years. She lived her entire life in Watertown.
WATERTOWN, NY
Henderson Harbor celebrates Christmas in July

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s Christmastime! At least, it will be in Henderson Harbor this weekend. The Henderson Harbor Business and Community Council is hosting Christmas in July. Gail Smith and Susan VanBenschoten from the Henderson Harbor Performing Arts Association talked about it on 7 News At Noon.
HENDERSON HARBOR, NY
Mary A. Montgomery, 85, of Camden

CAMDEN, New York (WWNY) - Mary A. Montgomery, 85, of Camden, NY departed this life on Saturday Evening July 23,2022 at Oneidahealthcare. She was born in Canastota, NY the daughter of the late Willis and (Gertrude Traub) Yorton and was educated there. She was united in marriage with George Montgomery in 1968 a bond for 43 years until his passing May 20,2011.
CAMDEN, NY
Pablo Falu, of Dexter

DEXTER, New York (WWNY) - Pablo Falu was born on February 18th, 1939 in San Juan, Puerto Rico to Pablo Falu and Maria Virella. At the age of 4, Pablo moved from Puerto Rico with his family to New York City, New York. In 1956 Pablo as then admitted to the Wassaic Developmental Center in Amenia NY. Pablo then returned home to live with his mother until her passing in 1976. In 1988, Pablo started receiving services with the Sunmount Development Center which led him to moving to the Jefferson Rehabilitation Center (now known as the ARC Jefferson-St. Lawrence) in 1994 at IRA 8, Parker St in Watertown. Pablo then moved into his home at 301 East Grove in Dexter in 2002 where he live until his sudden passing on July 24th, 2022.
DEXTER, NY
Obituaries
Traffic advisory: Watertown’s Academy Street

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Part of Academy Street in Watertown will be closed Wednesday for road work. City Department of Public Works crews will be working between Flower Avenue East and Williams Street starting at 7:30 a.m. Work is expected to be done by 4 p.m. Drivers are encouraged...
WATERTOWN, NY
COVID-19 returns to Samaritan Keep Home

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - COVID-19 is once again sweeping through Samaritan Keep Home in Watertown. Updates on Samaritan Health’s website show that as of Monday, 28 residents and six staff have been infected. Residents who test positive are quarantined for 14 days in a special COVID unit. The...
WATERTOWN, NY
Margaret M. “Peg” Chamberlain, 95, of Harrisville

HARRISVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Margaret M. “Peg” Chamberlain, 95, passed away peacefully on Monday, July 25, 2022 at the United Helpers Nursing Home in Canton where she had resided since 2016. Born June 18, 1927 in Harrisville, NY, the daughter of Roy and Marion (Laide) Lancor, she...
HARRISVILLE, NY
John M. Terrillion, 88, of Lowville

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - John M. Terrillion, 88, formerly of Number Four Road, Lowville, died Monday evening, July 25, 2022 at Lewis County Residential Healthcare Facility, where he has resided. He is survived by a daughter, Nadine Logan of Lowville, two sons and a daughter-in-law, Jeff Terillion of Syracuse,...
LOWVILLE, NY
Samaritan buys two buildings, no plans yet

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Samaritan Medical Center in Watertown is preparing for its future, with the purchase of two properties. Samaritan purchased the buildings - at 716 and 720 Washington Street - for more than half a million dollars. There are no definitive plans yet for using the properties....
WATERTOWN, NY
Final golf fundraiser held for Heather A. Freeman Foundation

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A final round of golf raised thousands of dollars for charity Tuesday. The Heather A. Freeman Foundation hosted its annual golf outing at the Watertown Golf Club. It’ll be the last. Heather Freeman died in a motorcycle accident in 2007. Her friends and family...
WATERTOWN, NY

