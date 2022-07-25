Service Announcement: Patti Jo Brow, 69, formerly of Glen Park

DEXTER, New York (WWNY) - Pablo Falu was born on February 18th, 1939 in San Juan, Puerto Rico to Pablo Falu and Maria Virella. At the age of 4, Pablo moved from Puerto Rico with his family to New York City, New York. In 1956 Pablo as then admitted to the Wassaic Developmental Center in Amenia NY. Pablo then returned home to live with his mother until her passing in 1976. In 1988, Pablo started receiving services with the Sunmount Development Center which led him to moving to the Jefferson Rehabilitation Center (now known as the ARC Jefferson-St. Lawrence) in 1994 at IRA 8, Parker St in Watertown. Pablo then moved into his home at 301 East Grove in Dexter in 2002 where he live until his sudden passing on July 24th, 2022.

