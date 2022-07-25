Service Announcement: Patti Jo Brow, 69, formerly of Glen Park

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Constance M. “Connie” Guardino, 98, passed away on July 25th, 2022, after a brief stay at Samaritan Keep Home. Connie was born August 29, 1923, in Watertown, daughter of Sebastiano “Gus” and Mary (Purpura) Guardino. Before graduating from Watertown High School, she became a member of the National Honors Society, a year later, she graduated from the Watertown School of Commerce, as an office assistant. Connie was employed with Fort Drum for four years, then was employed with the NY Air Brake for thirty-five years. She lived her entire life in Watertown.
