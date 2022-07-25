William H. Graves, Sr., 78, of Adams

CAMDEN, New York (WWNY) - Mary A. Montgomery, 85, of Camden, NY departed this life on Saturday Evening July 23,2022 at Oneidahealthcare. She was born in Canastota, NY the daughter of the late Willis and (Gertrude Traub) Yorton and was educated there. She was united in marriage with George Montgomery in 1968 a bond for 43 years until his passing May 20,2011.

CAMDEN, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO