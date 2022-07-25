William H. Graves, Sr., 78, of Adams

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Barbara B. Burnup, 90, of Watertown, NY, passed away peacefully on July 27, 2022 at her home. She was born on February 9, 1932 in Evans Mills, NY, daughter of Carlton and Iva (Hawn) Beebe. Barbara graduated from Evans Mills High School in 1949 and went on to graduate from the Watertown School of Commerce in 1950.
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A graveside service for Peter Jon Berow will be held at the convenience of the family in Brookside Cemetery with Deacon Kevin Mastellon officiating. Among Peter’s survivors is his sister Penny (Michael) Clark, Watertown. Arrangements are with D.L. Calarco Funeral Home, Inc. Online condolences may...
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Bernard W. Miles passed away on Monday, July 25th at the Samaritan Keep Home, Watertown where he had been a resident. He was 55 years old. A complete obituary will be published on Newzjunky. Arrangements are with Reed & Benoit Funeral Home.
HARRISVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Margaret M. “Peg” Chamberlain, 95, passed away peacefully on Monday, July 25, 2022 at the United Helpers Nursing Home in Canton where she had resided since 2016. Born June 18, 1927 in Harrisville, NY, the daughter of Roy and Marion (Laide) Lancor, she...
MORRISTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Robert C. Tayler, age 86 of Morristown, passed away at Claxton Hepburn Medical Center on Sunday July 24, 2022. As per his request there will be no funeral services. Surviving are his two sons Jon D. Tayler of Ogdensburg and Mark R. (Gina) Tayler of...
ADAMS, New York (WWNY) - Eba Theodosia Brown Babcock, 99, former resident of Adams, passed away March 12, 2022 under the care of hospice in Jupiter, FL. Born February 20, 1923 in Ellisburg, she was the daughter of Glenn A. & Bertha A. (Symes) Brown. She was one of 13 children. Eba graduated high school from Belleville Union Academy in June, 1939. She also attended classes at Syracuse University & Radulphus College.
MARTINSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Carl Golas, of Martinsburg, passed away under the care of Jefferson County Hospice with his family by his side, on Tuesday evening, July 26, 2022. Carl was born on November 9, 1942 in Utica the son of the late Carl Walter and the late Stella...
CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - John Thomas Cipullo, 60, of Clayton, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, July 26, 2022, at Upstate Medical Center, Syracuse. John was born in Watertown, September 29, 1961, son of Charles A. and H. Elizabeth “Betty” Marshall Cipullo. He was a 1980 graduate of Thousand Islands High School and attended both Erie Community College and SUNY Cortland.
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Christopher W. Miller, 46, Troy, NY and formerly of Watertown and Albany, passed away Sunday, July 24th, 2022 in Menands. Calling hours will be Sunday, July 31st, 2022 from 1 pm – 3 pm at the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Watertown. He is...
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A legendary pop band will be making a stop in Alexandria Bay this fall. Herman’s Hermits, starring lead singer Peter Noone, will be playing at Bonnie Castle Resort on Friday September 23 in the 20th annual Rock and Roll Oldies Show hosted by the Disabled Persons Action Organization.
MEXICO, New York (WWNY) - David W. Schenck passed away Saturday, July 23rd at St. Lukes Heath Center, Oswego where he had been a resident since June 2022. He was 81 years old. David was born on August 12, 1940, in Decatur, Indiana the son to the late John and Mildred Blosser Schenck.
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s Christmastime! At least, it will be in Henderson Harbor this weekend. The Henderson Harbor Business and Community Council is hosting Christmas in July. Gail Smith and Susan VanBenschoten from the Henderson Harbor Performing Arts Association talked about it on 7 News At Noon.
LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - John M. Terrillion, 88, formerly of Number Four Road, Lowville, died Monday evening, July 25, 2022 at Lewis County Residential Healthcare Facility, where he has resided. He is survived by a daughter, Nadine Logan of Lowville, two sons and a daughter-in-law, Jeff Terillion of Syracuse,...
CAMDEN, New York (WWNY) - Mary A. Montgomery, 85, of Camden, NY departed this life on Saturday Evening July 23,2022 at Oneidahealthcare. She was born in Canastota, NY the daughter of the late Willis and (Gertrude Traub) Yorton and was educated there. She was united in marriage with George Montgomery in 1968 a bond for 43 years until his passing May 20,2011.
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - COVID-19 is once again sweeping through Samaritan Keep Home in Watertown. Updates on Samaritan Health’s website show that as of Monday, 28 residents and six staff have been infected. Residents who test positive are quarantined for 14 days in a special COVID unit. The...
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A final round of golf raised thousands of dollars for charity Tuesday. The Heather A. Freeman Foundation hosted its annual golf outing at the Watertown Golf Club. It’ll be the last. Heather Freeman died in a motorcycle accident in 2007. Her friends and family...
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Samaritan Medical Center in Watertown is preparing for its future, with the purchase of two properties. Samaritan purchased the buildings - at 716 and 720 Washington Street - for more than half a million dollars. There are no definitive plans yet for using the properties....
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - There’s a buzz in Burrville this week, as chainsaw carving artists from around the country take their saws to wood. Nearly a dozen chainsaw artists are working at Burrville Power Equipment on Route 12 this week. Chainsaw art is what it sounds like -...
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Some are on the hunt, others just want him left alone. But everyone is invested in Summit Wood Apartments’ latest guest. “This is a whole new thing. I think it’s very exciting actually,” said Shawna Dodge, the assistant property manager at Summit Wood Apartments.
