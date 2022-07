Oklahoma’s education funding formula is complicated. Take a look at the 540-page state aid calculation document for each district if you don’t believe it. But it’s also incredibly important. The formula is used to determine how much state aid each school district receives based on a variety of factors. For the upcoming school year, that will determine where much of the $3.2 billion allocated by the state to fund K-12 education will go.

OKLAHOMA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO