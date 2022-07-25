ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gosport, IN

Explore Porter Cave with Scientist Rick Crosslin

By Tierra Carpenter
WISH-TV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRick Crosslin, Scientist in Residence at MSD Wayne Townships recently took his...

www.wishtv.com

WANE-TV

Massive sunflowers go to the Indiana State Fair

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Two giant sunflowers grown in Fort Wayne are making a giant splash at the Indiana State Fair. Alex Babich took them down to Indianapolis to be entered into the tallest sunflower category on Wednesday. They were officially measured at 19.5 feet and 17 feet. Babich said the tallest other sunflower entered so far this year is 12 feet. He expects to take the state title, but it won’t be official until Thursday.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WISH-TV

Sunset concert working to help rescue animals

SPEEDWAY, Ind. (WISH) — A big event is coming up Saturday, August 6. In an effort to raise funds and awareness for Speedway Animal Rescue, a sunset charity concert at Meadowood Park in Speedway hopes to help animals in need. From amputations, puppy parvo, to owner surrenders of serious...
SPEEDWAY, IN
indianapolismonthly.com

Q&A With Angry Donkey’s Keltie Sullivan

When her legendary eponymous bistro Keltie’s in Westfield ended its decade-long run in 2012, chef Keltie Sullivan had no plans to open another sit-down restaurant. Instead, the Delphi native and multifaceted culinary professional with nearly four decades of experience turned her talents toward country clubs and catering, working for Carmel’s Bridgewater Club and Prairie View Golf Club while operating Keltie & Co. Catering. But lovers of her potpies and beggar’s purses can once again enjoy her fresh and flavorful take on Midwestern comfort food, now that she’s back in the kitchen at Michigantown’s homey bistro, Angry Donkey.
WESTFIELD, IN
City
Gosport, IN
City
Porter, IN
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Lifestyle
WISH-TV

How to pack the perfect school lunch according to an expert

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Kids are headed back to the classroom which means they are also headed back to the cafeteria. In this segment, I spoke with Alvin Furiya, dietician and clinical assistant professor in the department of nutrition science at Purdue University, who tells me how you can pack the perfect, healthy school lunch that will keep your kids both full and energized for the day.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHI

Fork in the Road: The 20 slider challenge at Eddie's Sandwich Shop

BRAZIL, Ind. (WTHI) - Eddie's Sandwich Shop in Brazil, Indiana, has reopened its doors. They're back to serving up their "Original Sliders." Since they've reopened, they got the attention of the Fork in the Road crew. Owner Bradly Wallace reached out to Mike Latta and the crew with a friendly...
BRAZIL, IN
WISH-TV

Free health resources and information at this weekend’s Covering Kids and Families Back to School Family Day

It’s the oldest, largest event of its kind in the state of Indiana, and it’s this weekend! The Covering Kids and Families Back to School Family Day is celebrating 20 years of serving the Central Indiana community. Pamela Humes, Program Director at Health and Hospital Corporation of Marion County, joined us to give more information.
MARION COUNTY, IN
My 1053 WJLT

Corn Maze Beer Fest in Indiana Returns in 2022

How do you make a corn maze more entertaining? Combine it with a beer fest, of course. Fall will be here before you know it. Pumpkin patches, apple cider, bonfires, corn mazes, and other fun fall activities will be returning, so you might want to make some plans ahead of time on what kind of fall fun you will want to get into this year.
INDIANA STATE
WISH-TV

Dog attacks put Greenfield neighborhood on edge

GREENFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — A central Indiana neighborhood that is on high alert after a series of dog attacks. I-Team 8 first reported the concerns in June when two dogs viciously attacked a mail carrier. Since then, at least three attacks have involved the dogs housed on Stevens Court. That’s a small street ending in a cul-de-sac in a neighborhood northeast of Greenfield-Central High School.
GREENFIELD, IN
WISH-TV

HGTV’s Cristy Lee to visit Riley Hospital for Children as she raises money for Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals

Cristy Lee (All Girls Garage on MotorTrend TV and MotorTrend+), who just premiered her new HGTV home renovation series entitled, Steal This House, will be in Indianapolis today, as she has teamed up with NASCAR Driver Christopher Bell, Stanley Black & Decker’s CRAFTSMAN Brand and The Ace Hardware Foundation to raise funds and awareness for the Patients of Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Science
WISH-TV

Quick tips for parents tackling back-to-school stress

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Students across the state are preparing to go back to school. This can be a stressful time for many parents. Kait Baumgartner, owner of the Indianapolis Moms blog, shared some tips to help ease that stress, making back-to-school season a breeze. Parents can stay organized, which...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

IU Health ranked among best in the nation, No. 1 in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — A recent report named Indiana University Health as one of the nation’s top adult hospitals for the 25th consecutive year. U.S. News & World Report evaluated more than 4,500 medical centers nationwide in 35 specialties, procedures and conditions to create its 2022-2023 ‘Best Hospitals’ rankings.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Much-needed rainfall finally hits Indy metro area

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Thunderstorms on Wednesday morning was a welcomed sound and sight across some spots of central Indiana. Indianapolis and surrounding metro areas have been missing out on several batches of rain over the last week. While much of the state has been picking up rain, a slim...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Noblesville restaurant closes after almost 25 years, cites city’s road project

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — It was the start of memories and love after a local Mexican restaurant cherished by the Noblesville community announced it’s closing down. Noblesville Mayor Chris Jensen says they’re going to build a roundabout near the restaurant as part of a large road-expansion project. The restaurant called El Camino Real, located on South 10th Street, has been around for nearly 25 years, and some residents say that for them its closure is like losing a family member.
NOBLESVILLE, IN
WIBC.com

From One Hero to Another: Kystie Phillips Message to Eli Dicken

OHIO COUNTY, Ind.–Eli Dicken, of Seymour, likely saved many lives when he pulled his gun and shot and killed the Greenwood Park Mall shooter. Yet, in 15 seconds his life changed forever. Another person who made the same kind of decision five years ago, reached out to Dicken this weekend.
OHIO COUNTY, IN
Inside Indiana Business

Food maker to expand in Lebanon

Ontario-based Skjodt-Barrett Contract Packaging LLC says it will invest $58 million to double its manufacturing footprint in Boone County. The contract food manufacturer and packaging company, whose U.S. headquarters are in Lebanon, says the 340,000-square-foot expansion will include additional production lines and freezer space. Skjodt-Barrett is a co-manufacturer of retail...
LEBANON, IN

Community Policy