South San Francisco, CA

Amoura Announces HAPPY HOUR Monday through Friday 3p-7pm

By Editor
everythingsouthcity.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou are going to LOVE the Happy Hour at Amoura Restaurant which will be featuring $5 Russian River Beers on tap and 20% off...

everythingsouthcity.com

More
Related
sanleandronext.com

Shaw Bakers to Bake Delectable French Bread in San Leandro

Shaw Bakers is a manufacturer and distributer of fresh and frozen breads, as well as a range of sweet and savory pastries. Many may know it by its retail name, La Boulangerie, founded in 2015 by Pascal Rigo and Nicolas Bernadi, who previously operated the regional favorite, La Boulange. Shaw...
SAN LEANDRO, CA
SFist

Chronicle Does List of Best Splurge Restaurants, Snubs French Laundry, Manresa, and Quince

The Chronicle's restaurant critic, Soleil Ho, has spent much of the last three and a half years on the job spreading the wealth, so to speak, when it comes to reviewing lesser known, less fancy spots across the region — and that's been kind of refreshing! But a big-city newspaper critic has to deal with the big-name, Michelin-starred places eventually, and it seems that Ho's tour of the Bay Area's more acclaimed, pricey spots is finally complete.*
RESTAURANTS
Red Tricycle San Francisco

Best Brunches with Early Opening Hours

When you are on the tot clock, the earlier the better for brunch and thankfully, long-gone are the days when an early brunch spot opened at 11 a.m. We’ve pulled together our favorite local breakfasts that offer kid-friendly favorites like pancakes, waffles and scrambled eggs for families whose morning routines might begin with the sunrise. Hit up one of these and then head to a local favorite playground—or better yet—one of our favorite museum exhibits—to burn off all that good-for-you energy.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Lifestyle
Eater

This Sunset Neighborhood Favorite Just Swung Into South Beach With Crispy Tacos, Queso Fundido, and Skee-Ball

Those in the Sunset District are well aware of how clutch it is to eat a Nick’s Way taco, which sports a fried corn tortilla inside a soft corn tortilla, at Underdogs, two pitchers of beer into a game, whether it be the San Jose Sharks or Golden State Warriors. Now, owner Doug Marschke has welcome news: the good vibes and dank food aren’t just for San Francisco’s westside residents anymore. Underdogs has opened a new outpost in South Beach, Underdogs Cantina, and Marschke wants the new spot to be all about community. “I’ve been looking [for a new neighborhood] for a long time,” Marschke says. “This is a neighborhood that was hard hit by COVID.”
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Superficial

Is Aldi Coming to San Francisco? – Everything You Need to Know

The seed sowed in Germany has grown and spread its branches worldwide. Especially, on the European and North American continents, Aldi has become a big competitor. Over the years, Aldi has built a loyal customer base by serving the customer with dedication. Aldi is continuing its effort to expand its business empire further. Now, people on the internet are tittle-tattling that San Francisco may be getting one in the future. This has created excitement in the people of San Francisco. Is it just a rumor? Or the people of San Francisco are really getting an Aldi store? Is Aldi Coming to San Fransisco? If it is true, the people of San Francisco will be able to enjoy the fabulous discounts offered by Aldi. Well, continue reading this article to know the answer.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Bay Area

The Fremont Festival of the Arts

After two years of pandemic postponement and cancellation, we will hold a real, in-person, face to face festival! Join us August 6 & 7, 2022 from 10 AM to 6 PM in Central Fremont. The Fremont Festival Of The Arts Is The Largest Free Street Festival West Of The Mississippi.
FREMONT, CA
hoodline.com

Fried chicken master and former Miss Ollie's owner opens new, simpler restaurant concept

If you miss the remarkable skillet fried chicken from the famed Miss Ollie’s restaurant in Oakland, then you are in luck. The Afro-Caribbean restaurant on Washington Street, owned by chef Sarah Kirnon, closed its doors for good in March after a decade in business. Now, Kirnon is serving up some of her most popular dishes in a much more streamlined capacity. Oaklandside reports that Kirnon has already opened her new restaurant called Holder’s House, inside the Forage Kitchen space at 478 25th Street between Broadway and Telegraph. Hoodline reported on Kirnon’s latest venture in April before it had a name.
OAKLAND, CA
Secret SF

10 Beautiful Restaurants In San Francisco To Try At Least Once

These 10 restaurants in San Francisco didn’t skimp when it came to the design of their dining rooms, and the results are absolutely phenomenal. Here’s a list of some of the most beautiful restaurants in the city, compiled with a little help from our Instagram followers. The beloved Tonga Room & Hurricane Bar is one of the longest continually running tiki bars in the States. It’s basically everything a tiki bar should be; an explosion of deliciously kitsch tropical decor with all the themed, lethal cocktails and Polynesian-fusion dishes you could hope for. But it truly stands out for the large plunge...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Oakland mom gets attention, praise and an outpouring of love for a stunning, life-size floral installation

OAKLAND, Calif. - An Oakland woman has been receiving a lot of love and attention for a stunning, life-size floral installation she created at the restaurant where she worked. Kai Garcia, 33, designed the massive arrangement outside Jo’s Modern Thai on MacAurthur Boulevard. It went up on Saturday to mark the establishment's first anniversary of opening.
OAKLAND, CA
calmatters.network

Chick-fil-A in talks with Dublin officials for two locations in city

Fans of the fast-food restaurant Chick-fil-A could soon see a wider selection of locations without ever leaving the Tri-Valley. The company is exploring opening two new locations in the Dublin area, while already having one established in Pleasanton and one due to open soon in Livermore. If all plans went through, that would mean four Chick-fil-A locations in the Tri-Valley area — three of which would be less than two miles from each other.
SFGate

TravelSkills 07-27-22 I hiked the deepest, clearest lake in the US. No, not Lake Tahoe.

Before Crater Lake, there was a 2,000-foot peak called Mount Mazama that imploded 7,700 years ago with volcanic activity. What remains is a geographic marvel that beats Lake Tahoe for the title of the country’s deepest and clearest lake.  Associate Editor Ashley Harrell was aware of the lake’s reputation but as she writes in her report from beyond the California border, nothing prepares you to be standing on the edge of such a wonder. As I approached the overlook and the lake came into view, I felt destabilized, like at any minute my legs might buckle," she writes. “That’s the bluest s—t I’ve ever seen."  
TRAVEL
SFGate

The Daily 07-26-22 Bay Area city residents kept awake by mysterious sound

The thrum of a mysterious bass tone kept Richmond residents up from late Saturday night into the early hours of Sunday morning, so much so that the city’s mayor announced his office would offer a $500 reward to whoever could identify the source of the sound.  Richmond Mayor Tom Butt announced on his online forum Sunday that hundreds of people from Richmond, San Pablo and El Sobrante took to Facebook and Nextdoor on Saturday to complain about an “incessant bass tone beat that kept them up all night.”  Butt says that after receiving tips from three different people, including one person who will be the recipient of the $500 reward, he’s “pretty much solved the whole issue.”  
RICHMOND, CA

