B.C.M.W. Project B.R.E.A.D., in conjunction with Midland Area Agency on Aging and the Illinois Department on Aging, began taking applications for coupons redeemable at the Farmer’s Market in Centralia, Mt. Vernon and Salem on Monday, July 25, 2022. Applications will be done on Monday, Wednesday and Friday 8:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. Due to COVID-19, applications will only be done over the phone through the main office. Eligibility requirements are as follows: must be age 60 or older and be at 185% of the federal poverty level or less. A short application process is required to obtain the coupons and they will be done over the phone.

CENTRALIA, IL ・ 3 DAYS AGO