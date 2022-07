The Miami Marlins are expected to be sellers at the 2022 MLB trade deadline, and the latest report from Jon Heyman indicates that there aren’t many players the team considers untouchable. In fact, according to Heyman, the only Marlins player who the team won’t listen to offers on is ace pitcher and Cy Young candidate Sandy Alcantara. Other than the 26-year-old, the Marlins will entertain offers for everyone on the roster, which would include All-Stars Garrett Cooper and Jazz Chisholm, though he is currently on the Injured List.

