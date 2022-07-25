ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington Nationals vs Los Angeles Dodgers Prediction, 7/26/2022 MLB Picks, Best Bets & Odds

Cover picture for the articleThe Washington Nationals (32-65) are en route to Dodger Stadium on Tuesday where they will meet the Los Angeles Dodgers (64-30). The expected starting pitchers will be Jon Gray and Mitch White. Washington has a slugging rate of .372 and have been called out on strikes 695 times, while...

Larry Brown Sports

Dodgers eyeing trade for All-Star infielder?

It may be time again for baseball’s only sacred trade deadline tradition — the Los Angeles Dodgers acquiring yet another All-Star. Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported on Wednesday that the Dodgers have been looking into a trade for All-Star first baseman Garrett Cooper of the Miami Marlins. Heyman adds though that teams in the race for Juan Soto, as the Dodgers also are, may wait before moving on other hitters.
LOS ANGELES, CA
dodgerblue.com

Dodgers Break Own Single-Game Attendance Record For 2022 MLB Season

The Los Angeles Dodgers squandered a late lead and it amounted to a second consecutive loss against the Washington Nationals on Clayton Kershaw bobblehead night. Tuesday’s game drew an announced attendance of 53,302, which was the team’s 11th sellout of the season and the largest paid attendance in all of Major league Baseball this year.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Inside The Dodgers

Dodgers News: Giants Manager Reacts to Team Getting Swept by LA

Despite getting swept in a four-game series in Los Angeles, the Giants had plenty of opportunities to steal a game or two from the Dodgers at Chavez Ravine. On Thursday, the Giants came back from a five-run deficit, only to lose by three runs thanks to some late-inning Dodgers dramatics. The Giants quarter of losses weren't due to a lack of effort, but rather, a lack of execution.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Shohei Ohtani, Max Stassi homer as Angels blank Royals

Jose Suarez threw 5 1/3 scoreless innings and Shohei Ohtani and Max Stassi homered to lift the visiting Los Angeles Angels to a 6-0 victory over the Kansas City Royals on Tuesday. Suarez, who pitched more than five innings for just the second time this season, gave up three hits,...
KANSAS CITY, MO
NBC Sports

Report: Dodgers showing interest in J.D. Martinez ahead of deadline

If the Boston Red Sox decide to sell at the MLB trade deadline, they might receive a call from one of the league's most aggressive buyers. The Los Angeles Dodgers are "kicking the tires" on several right-handed hitters, one of which is Red Sox designated hitter J.D. Martinez, radio host David Vassegh reported this week on AM570's "Dodger Talk." (Hat tip to DodgersNation.com.)
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

MLB Odds: Dodgers vs. Rockies prediction, odds and pick – 7/28/2022

The Los Angeles Dodgers and Colorado Rockies will begin their four-game series with a Thursday night matchup at Coors Field. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our MLB odds series, which includes our Dodgers-Rockies prediction and pick we have laid out below. Los Angeles now owns baseball’s best record with the […] The post MLB Odds: Dodgers vs. Rockies prediction, odds and pick – 7/28/2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Associated Press

Nats beat NL West-leading Dodgers for 2nd straight night

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Luis Garcia hit a two-run homer in the eighth inning and the last-place Washington Nationals rallied past the Los Angeles Dodgers 8-3 Tuesday night for their second straight win against the NL West leaders. Garcia’s shot into the right-field seats with two outs against Los Angeles left-hander Garrett Cleavinger was his third home run of the season and brought home Josh Bell, who reached first on a throwing error by Dodgers second baseman Gavin Lux. Washington scored four more times against Cleavinger in the ninth, improving their major league-worst record to 34-65. The Dodgers have baseball’s second best record at 64-32. “They’re playing well right now and I’m proud of the guys,” Nationals manager Davey Martinez said of his club. “All year long we fell short but we don’t quit and I love that about them.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Juan Soto opens up about 'tough week' after Dodgers fans serenade Nationals star amid trade rumors

The 2022 MLB trade deadline is one week away and, hands down, the biggest name on the market is Washington Nationals star Juan Soto. The 23-year-old rejected a $440 million contract extension recently and the Nationals are now entertaining trade offers. The St. Louis Cardinals are seen as a frontrunner, though many more teams are interested and have the pieces to get a deal done.
WASHINGTON, DC

