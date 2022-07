The longtime leader of the Council of Independent Colleges in Virginia has announced his plans to retire. Robert B. Lambeth Jr. has served as president of the organization, which represents 27 accredited nonprofit private colleges and universities, since 1983. During that time, he’s worked with more than 100 presidents from higher educational institutions and led the council’s government relations, business activities, joint institutional projects and marketed the accomplishments of members schools, according to a news release.

VIRGINIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO