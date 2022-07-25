ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davis, CA

Gilliam, Jr. Named Preseason Offensive MVP; Aggies Trio Earns Preseason All-Big Sky

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSPOKANE, Wash. – Ulonzo Gilliam, Jr. was tabbed the Offensive MVP and was joined by center Connor Pettek and guard Jake Parks on the Preseason All-Big Sky Conference Team, the league office announced during its 2022 Football Kickoff media event Monday. Gilliam, Jr. enters the 2022 season with...

