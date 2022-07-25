ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Natick, MA

Natick Police Investigating Knife Assault

By editor
FraminghamSOURCE
FraminghamSOURCE
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNATICK – Natick Police are investigating an assault with a dangerous weapon that happened on July...

framinghamsource.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Boston

Arrest made after standoff with police in Worcester

WORCESTER-- A standoff in Worcester ended peacefully Wednesday afternoon. A man who police wanted to arrest refused to surrender which led to a standoff that lasted hours on Kendall Street.Eventually the SWAT team moved in and arrested him. Police say they found at least one gun in the apartment. 
WORCESTER, MA
Andover Townsman

Police: Driver involved in Andover highway standoff killed himself

A bank robbery suspect who barricaded himself in his car on Interstate 495 in Andover killed himself while troopers were negotiating with him the night of July 19, according to Massachusetts State Police. Anthony Miele, 49, of Quincy, was pronounced dead at 11:28 p.m. at Lawrence General Hospital, state police...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Natick, MA
Crime & Safety
City
Natick, MA
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
whdh.com

New Hampshire Police searching for man in connection with a second firearm-related incident

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Manchester Police have issued an arrest warrant for 22-year-old Dyllon Potvin of Manchester in connection with a shooting on July 22. Police responded to 152 Bridge Street for a report of a bullet found in the wall of an apartment on July 22. The caller told police that he found drywall on the floor, a hole in the ceiling, an indentation in the wall and a shell casing behind the door when he returned to his apartment.
MANCHESTER, NH
whdh.com

Police arrest man for threatening people with machete and drug possession

DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Boston Police Officers arrested 49-year-old Jorge Gonzalez for threatening people with a machete and possession of fentanyl Tuesday afternoon. Police said the Dorchester man was involved in two incidents earlier Tuesday where he threatened several people with a machete before fleeing in his vehicle. A police officer working by Columbia Road spotted Gonzalez’s car after a description was given out. Multiple police units were called in to stop the vehicle.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Police investigate incident in Brighton

BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are investigating an incident on Bennett Street in Brighton. No other information is immediately available. (Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)
BRIGHTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#White Shirt#Violent Crime#Natick Natick Police
Daily Voice

Police Respond To Hostage Situation In Worcester (UPDATE)

Authorities responded to an active hostage situation where a person barricaded themselves inside of a home in Worcester, MassLive reports. Police and hostage negotiators were on the scene of an apartment at 5 East Kendall Street on Wednesday, July 27, the outlet reports. The standoff eventually ended after about two...
WORCESTER, MA
whdh.com

BREAKING: Shooting in Roxbury leaves victim with life-threatening injuries

BOSTON (WHDH) - A person has been hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after a shooting on Ellington Street in Boston’s Roxbury neighborhood Wednesday night. Boston Police told 7NEWS the shooting happened in the area of 28 Ellington Street sometime before 7:25 p.m. Other details on the shooting have not yet...
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

Man Who Barricaded Himself Inside Worcester Home Taken Into Custody

A man was arrested Wednesday after he barricaded himself inside a home in Worcester, Massachusetts, police said. Worcester Police said it started around 10:39 a.m. when officers tried to execute an arrest warrant for Edward Kloucek, 50, at an address on East Kendall Street. The suspect's girlfriend reportedly told police that he barricaded himself inside, and that he had a gun.
WORCESTER, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham Teen, 14, Missing Since Monday

FRAMINGHAM – A Framingham teen, 14, has been missing since Monday, morning, July 25, said her mother. Samaya Wylie, 14, of Framingham has been missing since Monday morning at 4 a.m., said her mother, who has reported her disappearance to Framingham Police. She is 5-feet and 6 inches tall...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham Police: Driver Wearing Sunglasses Crashes Into DPW Truck at 3:30 a.m.

FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police arrested a Framingham man on multiple charges after he crashed into a Framingham Department of Public Works truck at 3:30 a.m. Police arrested at 4:17 a.m. on July 22, Connor Maloney, 22, of 29 Nipmuc Road. He was charged with unsafe operation of a motor vehicle, speeding in a construction zone, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, marked lanes violation, and impeded operator of a motor vehicle.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham, MA
5K+
Followers
13K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

24/7 online only news outlet. Covers Framingham and the MetroWest area of Massachusetts. Priimary communities Framingham, Ashland & Natick. Secondary communities of Marlborough, Southborough, Sudbury & Wayland. Independent, woman ownership

 https://framinghamsource.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy