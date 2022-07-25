Natick Police Investigating Knife Assault

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Manchester Police have issued an arrest warrant for 22-year-old Dyllon Potvin of Manchester in connection with a shooting on July 22. Police responded to 152 Bridge Street for a report of a bullet found in the wall of an apartment on July 22. The caller told police that he found drywall on the floor, a hole in the ceiling, an indentation in the wall and a shell casing behind the door when he returned to his apartment.

MANCHESTER, NH ・ 9 HOURS AGO