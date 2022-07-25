ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Festival

Stagestruck: Turning in the Keys

By Chris Rohmann
valleyadvocate.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter a boundary-busting 30-year run, the Ko Festival of Performance is coming to a close. Formed as a collaborative, for many years the summer mainstay has been guided by Sabrina Hamilton, one of its co-founders. In a message announcing this final season, Sabrina explained the decision to bring the...

valleyadvocate.com

Comments / 0

Related
Herbie J Pilato

Looking Through Classic TV Doorways: Literally

No, I’m not talking about Jim Morrison and his legendary rock band. But what I am addressing are the physical front door props, on the exterior and interior, of certain television shows, and how their consistency or inconsistency is pertinent, representative, and conducive to the true success of any given series – and the creative process in general.
Decider.com

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘A Cut Above’ on Netflix, a Relentlessly Colorful, Upbeat Brazilian Beauty-shop Comedy

Netflix movie A Cut Above is like the anti-City of God, a restlessly rosy story about urban Brazilians living impossibly uptempo lives, streaked with a certain joie de vivre. It riffs on the stuff of barbershop/colorful-neighborhood comedies, and doesn’t just embrace silliness – it makes love to it. You’d have to be pretty old-ironsides hardened not to at least roll your eyes affectionately at it, begrudgingly or otherwise.
TV & VIDEOS
CoinTelegraph

Tron producer Donald Kushner creates Web3-inspired Cryptosaurs NFT collection

It's been 40 years since the classic sci-fi adventure film Tron hit movie screens around the world. Produced by Donald Kushner and released by Walt Disney Productions, its highly original futuresque concept made history by revolutionizing the use of computer animation in film while introducing audiences to one of the earliest interpretations of a digital metaverse.
MOVIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
State
Vermont State
Collider

How 'The Broken Circle Breakdown's Fragmented Timeline Hits Every Emotional Beat

Belgian director Felix van Groeningen brought Johan Heldenbergh and Mieke Dobbels’ stage play The Broken Circle Breakdown to the big screen in 2012. The movie adaptation was met with universal acclaim and was an Oscar-nominee for Best Foreign Language Film but lost out to The Great Beauty from Paolo Sorrentino. The tragic drama sees Heldenbergh in the lead role alongside Veerie Baetens, as we follow their story from falling in love to caring for their seriously ill daughter. Their journey takes the audience on a rollercoaster of emotions, and van Groningen’s non-linear approach to the story sees the film soar to moving heights. The sensitive, emotional topic of the film is handled is such a realistic manner and there are even real-life issues and events addressed throughout.
MOVIES
TVOvermind

The Importance of George A. Romero’s Living Dead Quartet

Horror cinema has always found a way to integrate themes of dread, despair, sociocultural and sociopolitical anxieties, and themes of existential malaise in the viewers who immerse themselves in it. George A. Romero’s “Living Dead Quartet” consisting of Night of the Living Dead (1968), Dawn of the Dead (1978), Day of the Dead (1985), and Land of the Dead (2005) contrasted the horror tropes of flesh-eating zombies rising from the dead to eat humans with the social and political themes of each respective decade of their release. Through historical, scientific, and social lenses, viewing these four films allow for a tangible and intriguing analysis to form that explores how these horror films have left an imprint on the collective imagination. An imprint that manages to thoroughly achieve the goals of horror cinema while also probing how the themes within each movie metaphorically examine each decade’s real anxieties outside of a fantastical premise. George A. Romero’s zombie films have influenced our modern society with the rise of zombie fandom due to their ability to explore contemporary anxieties in tandem with the enjoyment and thrill of watching horror cinema for a popular culture experience that provides entertainment with thought-provoking subtext. Let’s break this down.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy