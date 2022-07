You are missing out if you aren't a fan of hot fudge sundaes! This flavorful dessert is mainly made with an ice cream scoop and decadent hot fudge. It goes well with toppings like nuts, cherries, whipped cream, and sprinkles. Clearly, you have a wide range to select from, and you can never go wrong with any pick.

SARASOTA, FL ・ 9 HOURS AGO