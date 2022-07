SONOMA, CA (July 26, 2022) – The Sonoma Valley Vintners & Growers Alliance (SVVGA), a non-profit trade association representing more than 100 wineries and 140 grape growers in the Sonoma Valley, is pleased to announce the 2022 Valley of the Moon Vintage Festival weekend of events. Sonoma Valley Vintners & Growers Alliance and Foundation (SVVGF) became the new producers of the historic Valley of the Moon Vintage Festival at the end of 2021, after the previous non-profit board managing the event disbanded. The 2022 event will take place October 7 and 8, 2022, and will feature a range of curated wine events and community activities.

