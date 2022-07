(Butler County, OH)--The name of the Richmond woman killed in that Butler County crash on U.S. 127 just east of Oxford has now been released. She’s 69-year-old Marsha Cottongim. Multiple other people were hurt, including three people inside a medical helicopter that crashed at the scene. Cottongim’s daughter, Amanda Allen, said Wednesday that her mom died protecting her grandson, who was also in the vehicle. "When the accident happened, my mom and my nephew were in the back seat of the truck. She grabbed ahold of him and, when they were ejected out of the back window of the truck, he fell on top of her," Allen said. The crash happened when two trucks collided at Eaton Road.

