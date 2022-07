When the newly elected Chilean President rented himself a home in Barrio Yungay, it was a move that was both surprising and reflective of his political agenda. ungay is a rough diamond of a neighborhood, one where colonial and Belle Époque architecture converge with street art, and residents greet each other by name. Founded in 1839, Chileans know Yungay is considered the country’s first barrio and was once a magnet for well-heeled European migrants who constructed stylish mansions in the 19th century. Central Santiago’s Yungay district has long worn its national heritage badge with pride. But after going through an industrial phase in the 1950s, recent social problems—including violence and narco-trafficking—have pummeled the community.

