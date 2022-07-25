ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law Enforcement

Biden ’moving in right direction' on policing, O'Halleran says

NBC News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLike many Democratic candidates in swing states, Rep. Tom O’Halleran...

www.nbcnews.com

Fox News

Biden slammed by right for saying GOP lawmakers don't support police: 'Mr. Magoo' is 'still confused'

President Biden accused several Republican lawmakers in Florida on Monday of not supporting police officers. Appalled conservatives on social media hit the president right back, with some accusing him of not supporting the "Constitution" and being "confused." Through the official presidential Twitter account, Biden called out Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis,...
The Independent

Kinzinger tells GOP voters ‘you are being abused’ by leaders who know election wasn’t stolen

Congressman Adam Kinzinger pleaded with voters in his party on Sunday to stop letting leaders of the GOP use them for money while pushing false claims about the 2020 election.The retiring Illinois Republican, one of two members of his party on the January 6 committee in the House, was interviewed Sunday on ABC’s This Week following the end of the first round of public hearings held by the panel’s members. A second round is set to begin in September.“Ladies and gentlemen and particularly my Republican friends, your leaders, by and large, have been lying to you. They know stuff...
Washington Examiner

Clarence Thomas would be forced into semi-retirement under Democrats' Supreme Court legislation

Democrats this week proposed legislation aiming to create term limits for Supreme Court justices that, if enacted, would first force Justice Clarence Thomas into semi-retirement. Rep. Hank Johnson (D-GA), chairman of the Judiciary Subcommittee on Courts, proposed the bill, the Supreme Court Tenure Establishment and Retirement Modernization Act, which would...
Daily Beast

GOP Rep. Debbie Lesko Is Mad She Accidentally Said She Would Shoot Her Own Grandchildren

Rep. Debbie Lesko (R-AZ) caused a stir when she took the floor of the House to oppose a gun safety bill and in the process seemed to vow to shoot her own grandchildren. “I have five grandchildren,” the congresswoman began in last month’s speech. “I would do anything—anything—to protect my five grandchildren. Including, as a last resort, shooting them, if I had to, to protect the lives of my grandchildren.” Growing more angry, Lesko then accused Democrats of trying to “take away my right to protect my grandchildren” and “the rights of law-abiding citizens to protect their own children.”
CBS Minnesota

Ahead of August primary, incumbent Rep. Ilhan Omar feels "pretty positive"

MINNEAPOLIS -- In just over two weeks Minnesota voters will go to the polls in the Aug. 9 primary election.One of the key races is in the 5th Congressional District matchup between Rep. Ilhan Omar and Don Samuels.The 5th Congressional District covers all of Minneapolis and incudes inner ring suburbs like St. Louis Park, Golden Valley and Hopkins. It's the most Democratic district in the state, with 29% more Democrats than the national average.And that's why the primary is so important. Whoever win the DFL primary has an overwhelming chance to be elected to Congress in November. Omar is running for...
NBC News

Biden tears into Trump over violence against police hours before ex-president returns to D.C. for campaign-style speech

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden slammed former President Donald Trump on Monday for lacking "the courage to act" as police defending the U.S. Capitol suffered through "medieval hell" on Jan. 6, 2021 — a rare and direct attack pre-empting Trump's plan to deliver a law-and-order-themed speech Tuesday in the nation's capital.
