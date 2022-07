OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Police are investigating after a woman was stabbed at least once Thursday morning near a residence in a north Omaha neighborhood. According to an Omaha Police report issued Thursday afternoon, the 43-year-old woman was stabbed several times near 20th and Paul streets, north of Cuming Street. She was transported to UNMC, but her injuries were not believed to be life-threatening, according to the release.

OMAHA, NE ・ 5 HOURS AGO