Washington, DC

A Taste of DC at the Gateway DC

By 7NewsDC
WJLA
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWashington ABC7 — 'A Taste of DC' is...

wjla.com

boatlyfe.com

Romantic Boat Rides in Washington, D.C.

Spend an evening as magical as Mermaid Ariel and Prince Eric’s boat ride by setting up your next date on the water! We’ll help you prepare for a most romantic boat ride in Washington, D.C. Here’s a list of:. Spots for your romantic cruise in the DC...
WASHINGTON, DC
WJLA

LIST | What's going on in the DMV this weekend?

WASHINGTON (7News) — Looking for something to do in the DMV this weekend? Here's what is going on!. Hamilton -- John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts 2700 F St NW, Washington, DC. Museum Scavenger Hunt -- DCPL Maker Camp 901 G St NW, Washington, DC. Wave StoryWalk...
WASHINGTON, DC
momcollective.com

Top 5 Food Halls in the DC Area

Food halls seem to be the newest trend, and the DC area isn’t immune. Finding the top food halls in the DC area can be tough, as the concentration of them has increased in the past couple of years. What is great about a food hall is that there are choices, and that can make meal time a lot easier when out in a group (whether that group is your family with kids who all want something different, friends who have different dietary restrictions and budgets, or a solo mom-meal who is having all different types of cravings). They are a wonderful way to taste different cuisines, opening yourself to a myriad of culinary delights. So the next time you’re out and about, add one of the top 5 food halls in the DC area to your list of places to try!
WASHINGTON, DC
WJLA

Mayor Bowser celebrates the opening of more than 150 affordable homes in NE DC

WASHINGTON (7News) — D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser and planning and economic development leaders in the District gathered Thursday morning at a ribbon-cutting ceremony for two housing communities, Providence Place and The Strand Residences. The two properties, Providence Place and The Strand Residences, will deliver 179 affordable units in Ward...
WASHINGTON, DC
Washington, DC
Government
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
boatlyfe.com

Best Beaches Near Washington, D.C.

We may not think of them this way, but Maryland, Delaware, and Virginia are all coastal states. This means they have beaches! If you’re in landlocked Washington, D.C., yearning for a beach to lounge on, we have some near you!. Some offer pristine natural scenery, and others are a...
WASHINGTON, DC
WDBJ7.com

Virginia flags lowered Thursday in honor of late senator

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Flags will be lowered in Virginia Thursday in honor of former Virginia Senator Charles Waddell. Waddell died last week at age 90. He had represented Loudoun County in the Virginia Senate for 26 years. Governor Glenn Youngkin’s flag order reads as follows:. In accordance with...
VIRGINIA STATE
WJLA

Randy Clarke sworn in as Metro's new general manager, brings riders' top concerns to board

WASHINGTON (7News) — It’s official -- Randy Clarke was sworn in as Metro's new general manager during Thursday's WMATA board meeting. Clarke, who most recently headed the public transportation system in Austin, Texas, has some big shoes to fill. His first day was earlier this week when he spent several hours during the afternoon rush meeting and talking with people at L’Enfant Plaza Metro station about their top concerns.
WASHINGTON, DC
Shore News Network

Cell Phone Snatcher In Southeast D.C. Arrested

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department has made an arrest in several Robbery (snatch) incidents that happened in Southeast D.C. recently. The suspect is being charged with four offences in Southeast, D.C., all involving cellphones. The suspect approaches the victim, asks to use the victim’s cell phone, and flees the scene. The four incidents happened from July 18th to yesterday afternoon, when he was arrested.
WASHINGTON, DC
southerntrippers.com

15 Best Restaurants in Alexandria VA You Must Try

Planning your trip to Northern Va and need to find all the best restaurants in Alexandria? You have arrived at the right place because here we are going to give you all the juicy info on where to go and what to eat. This charming city in Northern VA has been around since the start of America and was home to the first president, George Washington. You will see all the history and culture while you are exploring this beautiful waterfront town.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
popville.com

“The mural, designed and installed by Iowan artist Isaac Campbell, will use the wheat paste technique to capture the faces of 18 Americans held hostage or wrongfully detained abroad”

3125 M Street, NW photo by dccitygirl (alley between Levain Bakery/Irish Pub) “Georgetown is particularly special given Emad and his family are long-time DC residents.”. “On July 20th, the Bring Our Families Home Campaign, a campaign led by family members of Americans wrongfully detained or held hostage abroad, will be unveiling a public mural in the Georgetown neighborhood of Washington, D.C. The mural, designed and installed by Iowan artist Isaac Campbell, will use the wheat paste technique to capture the faces of 18 Americans held hostage or wrongfully detained abroad.
WASHINGTON, DC
Thrillist

Where to Eat and Drink on the Waterfront in DC

One of the best ways to experience DC is by way of water. From Navy Yard to The Wharf and Georgetown, several neighborhoods offer outdoor dining with epic views of the nearby rivers, plus some pretty memorable dining experiences. Many of these waterfront destinations serve up local seafood, including crabs...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
NBC Washington

Man Killed, 2 Shot in Capitol Hill Neighborhood: Police

One man was killed, and two people were injured in the Capitol Hill neighborhood late Wednesday, as a string of shootings rocked Southeast Washington, D.C., police said. One man was killed after gunfire erupted about 10:30 p.m. near 4th and G Streets SE. Up to 90 rounds were fired, and authorities believe there may have been multiple shooters, Commander John Branch said.
WASHINGTON, DC
globalconstructionreview.com

Arup and Grimshaw unveil designs for Washington Union Station expansion

A UK and US team made up of Arup, Beyer Blinder Belle Architects, Grimshaw, and Vanasse Hangen Brustlin has unveiled its design for the Washington Union Station Expansion project (SEP) in Washington, DC. The team was chosen to work on the expansion in 2016, after which its design underwent changes...
WASHINGTON, DC
Commercial Observer

New Celebree School Coming to Bowie

Celebree School franchise owners Dhruti, Kruti and Usha Patel have inked a 10,567-square-foot lease at Melford Town Center in Bowie, Md., Commercial Observer has learned. St. John Properties is the landlord of the 466-acre mixed-use business parkThe building that will house the new Celebree location was delivered in the fourth quarter of 2019. It is part of its development of more than 1 million square feet of commercial office, flex/R&D and retail space at Melford Town Center.
BOWIE, MD
NBC Washington

Adventist HealthCare Plans to Relocate to Prince George's

Adventist HealthCare Fort Washington Medical Center has announced it is relocating to Prince George's County, Maryland, instead of expanding its current location. The medical center recently purchased 23 acres of land between Livingston Road and Route 210 on Old Fort Road in Fort Washington. This empty land is across from the new Giant.
FORT WASHINGTON, MD

