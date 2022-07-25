West Linn reminds residents to use library, adult community center as cooling centers

A heatwave has settled over the region, pushing temperatures into triple digits this week.

With a heat advisory in place for the Portland metro area as temperatures reach into the triple digits this week, the city of West Linn reminded its residents that the West Linn Public Library and Adult Community Center are available to use as cooling centers during regular hours.

The library, at 1595 Burns St., is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. over the weekend, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, Thursday and Friday and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday. The Adult Community Center, at 1180 Rosemont Road, is open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The National Weather Service predicted high temperatures in West Linn would reach 100 degrees on Tuesday, July 26, and remain above 95 degrees through Friday, July 29.