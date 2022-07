Sarashina Horii the Japanese Soba Restaurant, established in 1789 is offering a special menu to mark its first anniversary in New York City. The 8-course Anniversary Menu ($130) by Chef Tsuyoshi Hori (no relation to Horii family), who helms the New York kitchen, highlights soba as well as other signature dishes, including grilled duck, wagyu, black cod, tempura and a selection of appetizers that’s a mini-tasting itself. Optional sake pairing ($65) features 7 sakes across the spectrum of junmai sakes from ginjo and daiginjo to genshu (undiluted) and a no-sugar-added plum junmai sake paired with dessert. The menu is available through July 31st.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 6 HOURS AGO