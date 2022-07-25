ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UEFA

England vs. Sweden live stream: How to watch Women's Euro 2022 semifinal online, TV start time, odds, pick

By Sandra Herrera
CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe knockout rounds continue in the 2022 UEFA Women's Euro on Tuesday as tournament hosts England face Sweden in the semifinal with a spot in the final on the line. England are coming off a thrilling 2-1 overtime victory against Spain. Sweden defeated Belgium 1-0 with a late game, stoppage time...

BBC

Euro 2022: Germany to face England in final after beating France - reaction

That's 29 matches down, one to go. See how Germany beat France to reach the final here. Video caption: Highlights - Germany beat France 2-1 to reach finalHighlights - Germany beat France 2-1 to reach final. See you on Sunday when England face Germany at Wembley for the right to...
The Independent

When is the Euro 2022 final and who will England play?

England will play Germany at Wembley in the Euro 2022 final. After the Lionesses swept Sweden aside on Tuesday, Germany reached their ninth European final the following evening as Alexandra Popp’s double defeated France in Milton Keynes. Germany have won all eight of their previous final appearances, but England will be confident and the hosts will be roared on by a sell-out crowd at Wembley. Sarina Wiegman’s side are also flying on the pitch, and crushed the world’s second-ranked team 4-0 at Bramall Lane on Tuesday to reach their first major women’s final since 2009.Next up is Germany, with...
The Independent

England’s win over Sweden watched by 7.9 million TV viewers

England’s 4-0 victory over Sweden in the Euro 2022 semi-final was watched by an average TV audience of 7.9 million, according to overnight figures.The match, which was shown by BBC One on Tuesday evening, attracted the highest ratings of the tournament so far.England face either France or Germany in the final which kicks off at 5pm on Sunday.The final will be shown live on BBC One and could see the biggest UK TV audience for a women’s football match.The official figure to beat is 9.0 million, which was set by England’s semi-final defeat by the United States in the 2019 World Cup, according to the ratings organisation Barb.Sunday’s match will be England’s first European Championship final since 2009.The Lionesses, who have never won the competition, triumphed over Sweden on Tuesday night following goals from Beth Mead, Lucy Bronze, Alessia Russo and Fran Kirby. Read More Sunak and Truss loathe each other. It’s the reality hit of the summer
CBS Sports

Germany vs. France prediction, odds: Soccer expert reveals 2022 Women's Euro picks for Wednesday, July 27

Since losing to host Italy in 1993, Germany has won its last six semifinal matches in the UEFA Women's European Championship and went on to take the title each time. The Germans attempt to extend the streak when they square off against France in the semifinals of the 2022 UEFA Women's Euro on Wednesday. Die Nationalelf failed to reach the semis in 2017 as they were edged 2-1 by Denmark in the quarterfinals. Germany is seeking its ninth overall title, while France is appearing in the semifinals of the tournament for the first time in its history following three straight quarterfinal exits.
Daily Mail

'Everyone who has been involved in women's football has been waiting for this moment': Former England star Alex Scott struggles to hold back the tears after Lionesses reach the Euro 2022 final with stunning win over Sweden

Alex Scott admitted she found it hard not to be 'emotional' after England reached the final of Euro 2022 with their stunning 4-0 win over Sweden. The Three Lions booked their place in Sunday's final after a dominant victory over the side ranked second in the world on Tuesday evening.
ESPN

LIVE Transfer Talk: Chelsea's Timo Werner a target for Juventus, RB Leipzig

The summer transfer window is here, and there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings and goings and, of course, done deals!. TOP STORY: Werner linked with Juventus move. Timo Werner's departure from Chelsea looks possible this summer,...
90min

Women's Euro 2022: How England reached the final

90 minutes (or more) away from glory at Wembley. The place will be awash with white and red, and the atmosphere will be absolutely electric. Before that though, let’s take a look at how the Lionesses got there:. 1. Quarter final: England 2-1 Spain. After a solid group stage,...
The Independent

Euro 2022: A look back at the Lionesses run to the final

As England’s lionesses prepare to take on either France or Germany in the final line of the Euro 2022 tournament, we take a look back over how the team got through to their first final since 2009.Unanswered goals from Beth Mead, Lucy Bronze, Alessia Russo, and Fran Kirby saw the team beat Sweden 4-0 in the semi-final at Bramall Lane.The match, which kicks off at 5pm at Wembley Stadium on Sunday, will also be live streamed at Trafalgar Square.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
CBS Sports

Germany will play England in 2022 Women's Euro final as Alexandra Popp's brace eliminates France in semis

Germany defeated France 2-1 on Wednesday in the 2022 Women's Euro semifinal to advance to Sunday's final at Wembley Stadium where they will face tournament hosts England. Alexandra Popp scored twice to seal the deal for the Germans in a tightly contested affair. Sunday will mark Germany's ninth final appearance in the European championship competition.
