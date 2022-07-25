ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Best Buds: Budweiser releases special Wainwright/Molina cans for final year together with Cardinals

WLTX.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleST. LOUIS — It's going to be hard to find a more perfect encapsulation of St. Louis than the latest release from Budweiser. The St. Louis beermaker debuted a new can design on Monday, honoring the longtime Cardinals battery of Yadier Molina and Adam Wainwright. The can release...

www.wltx.com

ESPN

St. Louis Cardinals put unvaccinated Paul Goldschmidt, Nolan Arenado, Austin Romine on restricted list ahead of Toronto series

TORONTO -- The St. Louis Cardinals put first baseman Paul Goldschmidt, third baseman Nolan Arenado and catcher Austin Romine on the restricted list before Tuesday's game at the Toronto Blue Jays. The Cardinals recalled outfielder Conner Capel and catcher Iván Herrera and selected infielder Cory Spangenberg from Triple-A Memphis as...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FanSided

New approach leads to rejuvenated St. Louis Cardinals farm system

A new way of handling the farm has led to the St. Louis Cardinals’ stacked system. The St. Louis Cardinals‘ farm system was in disarray at the end of 2021. While a few of the team’s top prospects performed well, many other highly touted youngsters struggled, and the four full-season season affiliates of the Cardinals combined to post a dreadful .394 winning percentage.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Yardbarker

Paul DeJong May Be Earning Another Chance

After a terrible start to the 2022 season, Paul DeJong was ultimately demoted to the St. Louis Cardinals Triple-A affiliate, the Memphis Redbirds. The former All-Star shortstop was hitting just .130 with only one home run, seven RBI, and an abysmal .417 OPS. Things just hadn’t been the same for...
MLB
Yardbarker

Shohei Ohtani, Max Stassi homer as Angels blank Royals

Jose Suarez threw 5 1/3 scoreless innings and Shohei Ohtani and Max Stassi homered to lift the visiting Los Angeles Angels to a 6-0 victory over the Kansas City Royals on Tuesday. Suarez, who pitched more than five innings for just the second time this season, gave up three hits,...
KANSAS CITY, MO
FOX Sports

Guerrero leads Blue Jays against the Cardinals after 4-hit performance

St. Louis Cardinals (51-46, second in the NL Central) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (53-43, second in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Andre Pallante (3-4, 3.34 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, 47 strikeouts); Blue Jays: Jose Berrios (7-4, 5.22 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 93 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Jays -226, Cardinals +186;...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Yardbarker

Watch: Albert Pujols gets assist from umpire Laz Diaz with broken chain

Albert Pujols got an assist from umpire Laz Diaz on Tuesday night. Pujols was batting in the top of the third inning of his St. Louis Cardinals’ 10-3 loss to Toronto. Pujols had runners on first and second with two outs. Facing a 0-2 pitch, Pujols noticed that the chain he wears around his neck had broken. The Cardinals designated hitter gave his chain to Diaz to hold while he took his at-bat.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Yardbarker

Albert Pujols Showed Off His Vintage Power In Toronto

Albert Pujols sure stepped up for the St. Louis Cardinals during their two-game series with the Toronto Blue Jays. With Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado down for the series as a result of their vaccination status, Pujols got a chance to start at first base for St. Louis. He had...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FanSided

5 takeaway moments from Cardinals series with Blue Jays

There were many stunning moments in the Cardinals series with the Blue Jays in Toronto that ended in a split. The St. Louis Cardinals split their two-game series against the Toronto Blue Jays. The Cardinals lost Tuesday 10-3. The Cardinals won on Wednesday 6-1. The big takeaway from the series...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
The Associated Press

Luis Urías hits walk-off sac fly, Brewers nip Twins 7-6

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Milwaukee Brewers have displayed a flair for the dramatic ever since returning from the All-Star break. Luis Urías delivered a game-ending sacrifice fly in the ninth inning to bring home Andrew McCutchen as the Brewers edged the Minnesota Twins 7-6 on Tuesday night. The NL Central-leading Brewers have gone 4-1 since the All-Star break. In three of those wins, they were tied or behind in the eighth inning or later. “It’s certainly been a dramatic homestand from that perspective,” Brewers manager Craig Counsell said. “You fight to get the wins. This is an example of home games, really, just being at home and having that last shot.” McCutchen started the winning rally with a one-out single off Tyler Duffey (2-4), who then walked Kolten Wong and Hunter Renfroe to load the bases. Urías followed with a fly ball, and McCutchen slid home head first well ahead of right fielder Alex Kirilloff’s throw.
MILWAUKEE, WI

