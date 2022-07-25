Best Buds: Budweiser releases special Wainwright/Molina cans for final year together with Cardinals

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Milwaukee Brewers have displayed a flair for the dramatic ever since returning from the All-Star break. Luis Urías delivered a game-ending sacrifice fly in the ninth inning to bring home Andrew McCutchen as the Brewers edged the Minnesota Twins 7-6 on Tuesday night. The NL Central-leading Brewers have gone 4-1 since the All-Star break. In three of those wins, they were tied or behind in the eighth inning or later. “It’s certainly been a dramatic homestand from that perspective,” Brewers manager Craig Counsell said. “You fight to get the wins. This is an example of home games, really, just being at home and having that last shot.” McCutchen started the winning rally with a one-out single off Tyler Duffey (2-4), who then walked Kolten Wong and Hunter Renfroe to load the bases. Urías followed with a fly ball, and McCutchen slid home head first well ahead of right fielder Alex Kirilloff’s throw.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO