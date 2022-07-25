10-Year-Old Advice Still Rings True

My boyfriend and I are living together, and he recently got a great job opportunity in a big city across the state. This is all good, except for the fact that we currently reside in my small hometown where I’ve lived all my life, and I’m comfortable here. Additionally, he grew up wealthy and makes great money, whereas I grew up in poverty. Wealth, fancy things, and all that comes along with that make me feel uncomfortable and insecure at best. He’s supposed to fly me to live with him in his new place, but I just don’t think I’ll be comfortable. He’s an absolutely amazing and smart guy who takes care of everything. I love him! How do I get out of my comfort zone?

RELATIONSHIP ADVICE ・ 4 DAYS AGO