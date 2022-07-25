ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video shows popular Instagram pastor robbed during livestreamed sermon – CNN Video

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA flashy Brooklyn pastor known for wearing designer outfits and extravagant...

New video released in robbery of bishop during Brooklyn church service

CANARSIE, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Police are still on the hunt for the armed robbers who allegedly stole $1 million in jewelry from a bishop and his wife during a church service in Brooklyn, officials said. The NYPD on Wednesday released new video of the masked suspects — dressed head-to-toe in black — as they entered […]
73-year-old woman mugged in NYC mall

NEW YORK - Police in New York are looking for a thief who robbed a shopper at a mall in Brooklyn earlier this week. A man approached a 73-year-old woman exiting the Kings Plaza Shopping Center in Mill Basin at about 4:30 p.m. on Monday and tried to grab her shoulder bag, the NYPD said.
Brooklyn bishop robbed for $400k in jewelry (and more) during livestream

A flashy Brooklyn bishop was robbed in the middle of his livestreamed service Sunday when gun-toting crooks accosted him at the podium before fleeing with $400,000 in jewelry, cops said. Rolls-Royce-driving Bishop Lamor Whitehead last made news in May, when he tried to negotiate the surrender of an accused subway...
Hip-Hop Preacher Robbed While Preaching During Sunday Service Livestream

Flashy New York preacher, recently linked to multiple A-list rappers and Mayor Eric Adams, was the victim of a robbery during his Sunday sermon in his East Flatbush church, Leaders of Tomorrow (Brooklyn campus) on July 24. The preacher asked, “How many of you have lost your faith because […] Click here to view original web page at allhiphop.com.
Teen Turnstile Jumper Released Following Slugfest With NYPD

NEW YORK (77WABC) — Wild video captures a 16-year-old boy punching an NYPD officer with the officer returning blows. The cop confronted the teen for allegedly jumping a turnstile at the 125th Street-Lexington Avenue station in East Harlem Just before 6 p.m. Saturday. The teen — previously arrested for possession of a loaded gun and robbery — was released the next day on his own recognizance.
NYPD: 7 people shot within 1 hour across New York City

NEW YORK - The NYPD says seven people were shot across the city within the span of an hour. Two of the victims were attending a vigil in Red Hook, Brooklyn. Police said a 30-year-old man was shot in the arm and a 32-year-old was shot in the leg around 11 p.m. on Clinton Street. The men said they heard gunfire and then realized they had been shot. Both are listed in stable condition at Methodist Hospital. Police said five other people were hurt in shootings across Queens, Brooklyn and the Bronx. Anyone with information about the violence is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  
Man leaves body in Brooklyn driveway: NYPD

DYKER HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A man dumped a body in a Brooklyn driveway, police said Tuesday. The unidentified man used a hand truck to leave the body at a 72nd Street driveway, officials said. The body was found around 11:40 a.m. No obvious signs of trauma have been identified in the victim’s body, police […]
